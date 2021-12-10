Because of the defensive nature of his coaching background, University High coach Andy Martin was smiling from ear to ear.

He was happy not only because his second-seeded Cubs claimed the Division II state championship with a 14-7 victory over top-seeded E.D. White on Friday but also with the manner in which the team earned the school’s sixth title.

U-High (13-0) completed its perfect season with just enough offense, led by the team’s Most Outstanding Player Blake Abney, and a dominating defensive effort that included one final series where the Cubs forced E.D. White (10-1) to turn the ball over on downs with 27 seconds remaining at UL's Cajun Field.

“This one’s special,” said Martin, who won his first state title at the school in his third season. “This is the least amount of points I’ve been involved with. I love to see only 21 (total) points on the board. That makes me feel good.”

The clash of contrasting offensive styles resulted in a Division II title-game record for fewest combined points scored.

The Cubs, which averaged 43.1 points on the season, snapped a 7-7 deadlock with eight minutes to play when Abney directed a six-play, 47-yard drive that running back Derrick Graham capped with a 1-yard score on second-and-goal out of the wildcat formation. Kicker Wils Melton added his second extra point.

Abney, who completed two passes for 39 yards on the go-ahead drive, connected on 11 of 14 passes for 129 yards. Jason Barnes Jr. caught six of those passes for 85 yards.

“It’s awesome," Abney said. "I always dreamed of winning a state championship.”

The U-High defense, which allowed 88 yards in the second half, forced E.D. White quarterback Jake Sternfels into four straight incompletions from the Cubs’ 35, with safety Justin Collins defending on the final attempt with 27 seconds left.

Sophomore linebacker Harry Beacham led U-High defense with 13 tackles and junior linebacker Jaiden Ausberry added 12 tackles.

“We just told everyone to lock in and focus and just do your job and we’ll come out victorious,” Ausberry said of the final defensive series.

E.D. White fullback Jeffrey Diedrich was selected as his team’s Most Outstanding Player with 30 carries for 115 yards. The Cardinals, featuring a stingy defense allowing 7.2 points, were making their first state-title appearance since 1981.

U-High’s Marcus Dawson blocked a field goal that ended the first half, keeping the game tied at 7-7.

E.D. White kicker Ty Powell’s initial field goal attempt from 31 yards was good, but the play was blown dead because U-High was offsides, moving the ball forward 5 yards when Dawson blocked the 26-yard attempt.

U-High needed three plays to cover 38 yards on its opening drive with Abney finding Barnes wide open on a 34-yard score with 8:51 showing. The Cubs’ special teams got its hands on another kick, this time a punt that traveled only 12 yards to the Cardinals’ 34-yard line.

Two plays later linebacker Braxton Comeaux intercepted a middle screen pass attempt from Abney, returning it 16 yards at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter.

E.D. White didn’t give the ball back until Sternfels handed it to the official after his 5-yard touchdown run at the 9:12 mark of the second quarter, capping a methodical 15-play drive, 64-yard drive of all rushing plays that consumed 9:48 of the clock.

“I’m a defensive guy, and I love those types of games,” Martin said. “I’m proud of these guys, these 20 seniors that worked so hard. It was a great win for us.”