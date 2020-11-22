When Scotlandville holds its first full-team practice in three weeks Monday, the Hornets will transition into preparations for one of the program’s biggest on-campus football playoff games.
After having its final two games canceled because of COVID-19 related issues, Scotlandville received a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the LHSAA’s Division I state playoffs that were announced Sunday. The Hornets (6-0) face the prospect of hosting 26-time state champion John Curtis in a quarterfinal on Dec. 5.
“I love our football team, and we’re going to compete with whoever they put in front of us,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “That’s Tulane, LSU or Southern, we’re going to compete with any of them. Ideally you don’t want to play a Curtis team where you haven’t been tackling in three or four weeks. We’ll make the most of it.”
Scotlandville — the Baton Rouge area’s highest-seeded team among select schools — was one of three schools in Division I to complete the coronavirus-shortened regular season with an undefeated record.
The Hornets last played Nov. 7, registering a 13-12 District 4-5A victory over Zachary, before having to quarantine the past two weeks.
Ricard said his team will begin a gradual ramp-up to next week’s second-round matchup by hitting the weight room and working on conditioning and fundamentals in preparations for an expected game with No. 7 John Curtis (4-4), which has a first-round game Friday with No. 10 Shaw.
Fourth-seeded Catholic High (6-2) received an opening-round bye in Division I and will host fifth-seeded Rummel (6-1) in next week’s state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Memorial Stadium.
It marks the third-straight meeting and fourth in six years between to the Division I powers with the Raiders scoring in the final three minutes of last year’s state championship game for a 14-10 victory.
“Every time we play them it’s an instant classic,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “I certainly expect it to be the same again this year.”
No. 3 University High (6-1) will host No. 14 Evangel Christian (0-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in Division II action. No. 7 Parkview Baptist (6-2) will entertain St. Louis (2-5), while St. Michael the Archangel (2-4) visits No. 4 Archbishop Hannan (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Cubs overcame a season-opening 27-7 setback to Catholic to finish the regular season on a six-game win streak, capping that stretch with a 43-7 District 8-3A victory over West Feliciana.
“We kind of took one on the chin against Catholic, but our team reacted the right way,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. "They were hungry, and we have some leadership at the top. I felt like as the year went on the offense got a little bit better, and our defense has been consistent all year long.”
Fourth-seeded Episcopal (8-0) was one of three teams in Division III to go unbeaten in Division III and the Knights, after an opening-round bye, will host defending state champion and fifth-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy (6-1) in a Dec. 5 quarterfinal.
The Dunham School (3-4), the No. 10 seed, travels to face seventh-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Baton Rouge area was well represented in the Division IV bracket with No. 5 Southern Lab (3-3) hosting No. 12 Opelousas Catholic (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern’s Mumford Stadium.
No. 4 Ascension Catholic (7-0) was one of two schools in Division IV to go undefeated, setting up a first-round game with No. 13 Cedar Creek (5-3) on Friday at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville. No. 8 Catholic-Pointe Coupee, last year’s state runner-up, opens first-round play Friday against a familiar foe in No. 9 Sacred Heart-Ville Platte. The Hornets defeated the Trojans 28-22 in an Oct. 23 game played in New Roads.