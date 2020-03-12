LAKE CHARLES — Bossier has another crack at capturing a state championship. The top-seeded Bearcats got all it wanted from No. 4 Brusly.
Ja’Sean LeDuff’s layup that could have sent the game into overtime bounced off the rim at the buzzer, allowing Bossier to escape with a 53-51 win in the Class 3A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum on Thursday.
Bossier senior Cody Deen scored 17 points and fellow senior Tim King poured in 14. Nick Penell had a game-high 18 points for Brusly (28-6). LeDuff added 15.
Bossier (34-3) faces Wossman in the 3A final set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Wossman beat Madison Prep 58-46 Wednesday.
“That’s all these kids know. They know to fight,” Bossier coach Nick Bohanan said. “We’ve been down here I don’t know how many times, but this one is special. Just the fight. It doesn’t matter who I call on, they go out and make plays.”
Deen drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half sending his team into halftime with a 27-22 lead.
Bossier seemed to carry that momentum from Deen’s shot into the third quarter. Bossier built a 38-27 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter before Brusly responded.
Penell scored 10 points, including nine from behind the 3-point arc during Brusly’s 14-4 run that helped cut the deficit to 42-41 going into the final quarter.
“The last couple of games my shot was kind off,” Penell said. “I talked to coach (Kirby Loupe). He said he trusted me, and he told me keep shooting because he knows I can make those shots.
"I know he trusts me at the end of the game to shoot those shots, so I just kept shooting and I knew they were going fall.”
Joseph Manning had back-to-back buckets that put Bossier ahead 50-43. Just when it looked like the Bearcats would put the game away, the Panthers roared back once again.
Brusly cut the deficit to 51-50 with 6.6 seconds left. Grant Watts fouled King to send him to the free-throw line for two shots. King seemed upset with Watts’ foul and threw the ball at him and received a technical foul.
King made the two free throws, while Penell split the two technical free throws on the other end.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “We had our moments. We got beat on the boards a little bit, which we talked about before the game was going to be a big tell of the game. We clawed back. The kids never quit. The kids hit some big shots down the stretch and unfortunately, we were just one bucket short.”
Bossier won the rebound battle by three, earning a 10-point advantage in second-chance points.
“I really have no words for this team,” Bohanan said. “They’re gritty, they’re tough, they’re going to fight until the end. Sometimes we make it a lot harder than it needs to be, but I love this group. I’m just so proud of them. We’re blessed to have another opportunity to play for a state championship.”