Parkview Baptist was efficient on the bases and got a solid 6⅓ innings of pitching from Brant Melancon in its 6-4 Division II quarterfinal baseball playoff victory over St. Thomas More on Friday night at Parkview.
No. 4 Parkview, which defeated No. 5 St. Thomas More 5-4 on Thursday, won the series 2-0 and advances to a semifinal matchup against the winner of the Teurlings Catholic vs. University series.
Parkview (25-13) scored three key runs from third base off STM pitching or throwing errors. STM rallied with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh to make the game competitive.
“I’m just so proud of the kids,” Parkview coach Phillip Hawke said. “Brant Melancon had his stuff working and he challenged the batters. He got ahead of guys and kept the hitters at bay. We didn’t want this going to the third game.”
Hawke said his team ran the bases well.
“We have good team speed and practice base running every day," he said. "Those little things got us in scoring position and we were efficient.”
Parkview scored three runs in the first inning. Buddha Daigle drove in two runs with his double, and Clayton Comeaux had an RBI double.
In the second inning, Kade Pearl singled, moved to second on a sacrifice, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 Parkview lead.
The Eagles added two runs in the top of the seventh. Jackson Tarver singled and stole two bases before scoring on a passed ball for a 5-1 lead. Cameron Clark walked and eventually scored from third when the STM first baseman made an errant throw home.
Melancon (5-3) finished with six strikeouts. Ethan LaSage closed and had a big strikeout with a breaking ball for the second out.
Colton Harrison, Jack Stefanski and Cade Wilkerson had RBI singles for the Cougars in the seventh. Wilkerson finished 3 for 4 at the plate.
STM (23-11) used three pitchers. The first reliever Thomas Couvillon pitched well in the middle innings.
“We battled,” STM coach Gary Perkins said. “We were aggressive on the bases but just couldn’t get the key run across. Parkview played well. I’m proud of my eight seniors.”