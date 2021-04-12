Boys
Track events
100-meter dash: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.48. 2, Kevin Domino, St. Amant, 10.69. 3, JayVeon Haynes Woodlawn 10.79.
200: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.16. 2, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 21.33. 3, Imania Coleman, West Feliciana, 21.48.
400: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 49.47. 2, Imania Coleman, West, Feliciana 49.99. 3, Shannon Helaire, Catholic High, 50.27.
800: 1, Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 1:56.60. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:56.97. 3, Lejuane George, Zachary, 1:59.91.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:19.56. 2, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 4:22.83. 3, Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 4:27.23.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.22. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:39.78. 3, Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:46.05
110 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 14.57. 2, Cosy Smith, Zachary 14.96. 3, Taj Morris, Lutcher, 15.00
300 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 38.8. 2, Ethan Hook Episcopal 40.07. 3, Louis Rudge Catholic High 40.07.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 41.24. 2, Dutchtown 42.36. 3, Istrouma 42.6.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:26.23. 2, Dutchtown 1:27.91. 3, St. Amant 1:28.86.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:23.25. 2, Catholic High 3:25.88. 3, Zachary 3:26.99
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High 7:59.98. 2, Zachary 8:20.41. 3, Scotlandville 8:40.80, University High 8:40.80
Field events
Discus: 1, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 169-11. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 153-6. 3, Sam Cole, Catholic High, 150-2.
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 7-0. 2, JaMarius Snowden, Northeast, 6-8. 3, TreShaun Dunn, St. Amant, 6-6.
Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 202-4. 2, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 198-6. 3, Caleb Marcantel, Catholic High, 181-7.
Long jump: 1, W'Juanterous Rodrique, St. Amant, 23- 7.75. 2, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 23-6.5. 3, Jaden Wiliams, Walker, 22-10.5.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-6. 2, Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 15-6. 3, Todd Collins, Walker, 14-0.
Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 56-1. 2, Prince Edwards, Catholic High, 53-1. 3, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension 51- 4.
Triple jump: 1, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 47-6. 2, W'Janterous Rodrique, St. Amant, 44-8.5. 3, Reginald King, Scotlandville, 43-11.
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 11.99. 2, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.99. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge, 12.01.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 25.08. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 25.21. 3, Hannah Jones, SJA, 25.61.
400: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 55.83. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 56.6. 3, Haley Jones, SJA, 57.94.
800: 1, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 2:21.10. 2, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:23.04. 3, Amelia Cochran, SJA, 2:23.85.
1,600: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:06.50. 2, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 5:18.40. 3, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:22.60.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 11:05.80. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 11:28.22. 3, Emma Claire Hendry, SJA, 11:56.10.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.2. 2, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 14.66. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.97.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 42.29. 2, Daila Young, Episcopal, 47.11. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 47.84
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 48.72. 2, Scotlandville 48.85. 3, Dutchtown 49.55.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:40.58. 2, Scotlandville 1:42.49. 3, SJA 1:42.90.
4x400: 1, Scotlandville 3:58.25. 2, SJA 3:59.84. 3, Zachary 4:00.86.
4x800: 1, SJA 9:43.27. 2, Episcopal 10:24.27. 3, St. Michael's 10:32.50.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 138-5. 2, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 133-9. 3, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 122-1.5.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-10. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-6. 3, Alana Simms, Episcopal, 5-5.
Javelin: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 142-3.25. 2, Anna Ferrand. Walker. 135-8. 3, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 131-9.
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 19-5.75. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-3.75. 3, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 17-10.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-0. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 11-6. 3, Taylor Walker, SJA, 11-1.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson Zachary, 44-8. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 42-5.75. 3, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 39-8.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-2. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-1. 3, Francis Oliver, Episcopal, 37-4.