Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson, second from right, wins the 100-meter dash as Zachary’s Chris Hilton Jr., left, and Kenson Tate, right, finish second and third during the Jostens Invitational track meet on Thursday at Episcopal.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Boys

Track events

100-meter dash: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.48. 2, Kevin Domino, St. Amant, 10.69. 3, JayVeon Haynes Woodlawn 10.79.

200: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.16. 2, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 21.33. 3, Imania Coleman, West Feliciana, 21.48.

400: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 49.47. 2, Imania Coleman, West, Feliciana 49.99. 3, Shannon Helaire, Catholic High, 50.27.

800: 1, Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 1:56.60. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:56.97. 3, Lejuane George, Zachary, 1:59.91.

1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:19.56. 2, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 4:22.83. 3, Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 4:27.23.

3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.22. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:39.78. 3, Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:46.05

110 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 14.57. 2, Cosy Smith, Zachary 14.96. 3, Taj Morris, Lutcher, 15.00

300 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 38.8. 2, Ethan Hook Episcopal 40.07. 3, Louis Rudge Catholic High 40.07.

4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 41.24. 2, Dutchtown 42.36. 3, Istrouma 42.6.

4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:26.23. 2, Dutchtown 1:27.91. 3, St. Amant 1:28.86.

4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:23.25. 2, Catholic High 3:25.88. 3, Zachary 3:26.99

4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High 7:59.98. 2, Zachary 8:20.41. 3, Scotlandville 8:40.80, University High 8:40.80

Field events

Discus: 1, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 169-11. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 153-6. 3, Sam Cole, Catholic High, 150-2.

High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 7-0. 2, JaMarius Snowden, Northeast, 6-8. 3, TreShaun Dunn, St. Amant, 6-6.

Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 202-4. 2, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 198-6. 3, Caleb Marcantel, Catholic High, 181-7.

Long jump: 1, W'Juanterous Rodrique, St. Amant, 23- 7.75. 2, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 23-6.5. 3, Jaden Wiliams, Walker, 22-10.5.

Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-6. 2, Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 15-6. 3, Todd Collins, Walker, 14-0.

Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 56-1. 2, Prince Edwards, Catholic High, 53-1. 3, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension 51- 4.

Triple jump: 1, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 47-6. 2, W'Janterous Rodrique, St. Amant, 44-8.5. 3, Reginald King, Scotlandville, 43-11.

Girls

Track events

100 meters: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 11.99. 2, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.99. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge, 12.01.

200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 25.08. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 25.21. 3, Hannah Jones, SJA, 25.61.

400: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 55.83. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 56.6. 3, Haley Jones, SJA, 57.94.

800: 1, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 2:21.10. 2, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:23.04. 3, Amelia Cochran, SJA, 2:23.85.

1,600: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:06.50. 2, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 5:18.40. 3, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:22.60.

3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 11:05.80. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 11:28.22. 3, Emma Claire Hendry, SJA, 11:56.10.

100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.2. 2, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 14.66. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.97.

300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 42.29. 2, Daila Young, Episcopal, 47.11. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 47.84

4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 48.72. 2, Scotlandville 48.85. 3, Dutchtown 49.55. 

4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:40.58. 2, Scotlandville 1:42.49. 3, SJA 1:42.90.

4x400: 1, Scotlandville 3:58.25. 2, SJA 3:59.84. 3, Zachary 4:00.86.

4x800: 1, SJA 9:43.27. 2, Episcopal 10:24.27. 3, St. Michael's 10:32.50.

Field events

Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 138-5. 2, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 133-9. 3, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 122-1.5.

High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-10. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-6. 3, Alana Simms, Episcopal, 5-5. 

Javelin: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 142-3.25. 2, Anna Ferrand. Walker. 135-8. 3, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 131-9.

Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 19-5.75. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-3.75. 3, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 17-10.

Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-0. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 11-6. 3, Taylor Walker, SJA, 11-1.

Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson Zachary, 44-8. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 42-5.75. 3, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 39-8.

Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-2. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-1. 3, Francis Oliver, Episcopal, 37-4.

