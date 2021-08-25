Small steps. And small numbers for a Class 5A school.
Malcolm Reed knew exactly what the job was when he took over as football coach at his alma mater McKinley High School last spring.
Reed’s approach is unconventional on some days. On this day, instead of reviewing film or the playbook, the Panthers spent part of a rainy day in a classroom on vocal training.
“None of the kids knew the alma mater, so I made like the choir director,” Reed said. “I taught them the alma mater … the words and how to sing it. And we practiced it.
“At the end of every game, we are going to sing it. And we sang it after the scrimmage last week. It’s a start … and part of changing culture and mindsets.”
After a winless 2020 season, McKinley opens its 2021 season Friday at Broadmoor’s section of the EBR Kickoff Classic Jamboree. The Panthers face Liberty in the second game at about 7:15 p.m.
“I experienced success here as a player and as an assistant coach,” Reed said. “I know, based on my own experience, that it is possible to win here. Winning in Class 5A is possible too, but it won’t happen overnight.”
Last week’s scrimmage against Class 3A Mentorship Academy provided a case in point. Reed said he was pleased that the Panthers had no personal foul or false start penalties. But with a roster that grew to 40 players as school started, there have been challenges.
“We had some kids who were with us in the spring and then were not here for summer workouts for a variety of reasons,” Reed said. “Now those guys are back, which helps with the numbers and will hopefully offer some relief for the two-way guys.
“But it’s tough to build continuity. But the key is building. I still carry around player packets to give to anyone who wants to join the team. I had one kid come up to me after the scrimmage. Hopefully, he gets his paperwork filled out and joins us soon.”
As an alumnus, Reed remained close to the school and its sports programs during his stint as an assistant coach at St. Amant. Reed uses multiple people as sounding boards, including his predecessor, Richard Oliver. His younger brother, Denmark, is his defensive coordinator.
Part of Reed’s can-do spirit spills over into practices. As the McKinley volleyball team practiced in the school’s gym Wednesday, Reed had the offense working out on the stage of the school’s auditorium because of rain and lightning. The defense worked out in shoulder pads under a covered breezeway.
With only seven seniors and a solid nucleus of young linemen, there are positives to note. Defensive back Jy’Ron Starks and linebacker Brian Mack see positives too.
“The coaches are motivating us and we are working harder because I think we want it more this year,” Starks said. “Once we got to know coach Reed and the other coaches, we learned to trust them.”
Mack adds, “We play a lot of tough teams in 5A. But we have to keep working hard.”
In turn, Reed vows to keep working too.
“The job is not just coaching football. … It is also to impact the lives of these students in a positive way,” Reed said. “You want them to learn work ethic and to keep working through hard times.
“There were a lot of things we should have done better in the scrimmage,” Reed said, "but you learn from that.”