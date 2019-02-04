Boys
1, Madison Prep (23-7) and Walker (21-9): So hard to separate these two teams at this point. Yes, they have some losses but also big wins. Class 3A MPA beat Dunham Friday and 5A Walker ousted Scotlandville last Tuesday.
3, Scotlandville (28-2): Sometimes all a team needs is a loss to refocused. So that loss to Walker could be a good thing for the Class 5A/Division I Hornets.
4, Dunham (23-5) and Jehovah-Jireh (30-5): Dunham 2A/Division III have taken on all challengers and fared so well. That loss to Madison Prep could be notable stepping stone toward the playoffs. Division V/Class C JCA has wins over Dunham and MPA
6, Catholic (20-5): The Division I/5A Bears don’t have as many high-profile wins as others on the list, but they have been quite efficient.
7, Episcopal (22-5): Add one more win the Class 2A/Division III Knights, who could see Dunham again this week in the 8-2A tourney.
8, University (15-11): The Cubs of 3A/Division II split games last week, losing to Jehovah-Jireh and notching a 6-3A win over Brusly.
9, Plaquemine (19-11): Five straight wins in 6-4A sets the stage for a key game vs. Woodlawn Tuesday.
10, Donaldsonville (20-9): The 3A Tigers netted a key win in 10-3A over De La Salle, overshadowing a loss to rival St. James.
On the outside looking in: Broadmoor, Brusly, East Ascension, Dutchtown, St. Amant, Live Oak, Port Allen, Zachary, White Castle, Zachary.
Girls
1, Lee (28-2): The Class 4A/Division II Patriots just keep rolling and their nondistrict win over Denham Springs Friday is notable.
2, Walker (27-4): Two more wins and one 50-point game for LSU signee Tiara Young keep the 5A Wildcats in this spot ahead of a Friday showdown with Denham Springs.
3, Denham Springs (23-4): The Lady Jackets can use their loss to Lee as a tune-up for Friday’s match-up with Walker that should be one of the best finales in the state.
4, East Ascension (20-2): The defending Class 5A champion Spartans won three times last week and have won 10 straight. EAHS faces McKinley in a key District 5-5A game Monday.
5, McKinley (22-12): A win Monday over EAHS would give the Panthers a chance to share the 5-5A title, a notable feat in light of the school’s playoff ban in all sports.
6, Albany (20-11): AHS was No. 1 in the 3A power ratings and added two more District 7-3A wins last week.
7, Doyle (26-4): The Tigers of 10-2A dropped a game to district rival St. Thomas Aquinas, but still rank among the area’s top teams.
8, University (19-12): It has been a battle with both opponents and injuries. A six-game winning streak has the 3A/Division II Cubs on solid ground for the playoffs.
9, East Iberville (29-4): The Tigers top the Class 1A power ratings and lead the pack in District 6-1A.
10, Holden (19-10): A loss to Plainview snapped a 12-game winning streak for the Rockets of Class B, who still seek a deep playoff run.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Glen Oaks, Live Oak, Plaquemine, St. Amant, West Feliciana, Zachary.