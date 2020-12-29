(9) Madison Prep vs. (2) Union Parish
WHEN: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches
RECORDS: Madison Prep 9-2, Union Parish 11-0
HOW THEY GOT HERE:
UNION PARISH: Beat North Webster 47-16, B.T. Washington-NO 53-21, St. Martinville 47-6, Lake Charles College Prep 43-42
MADISON PREP: Beat Bogalusa 46-8, Donaldsonville 41-18, Jennings 27-20, Church Point 22-16
STATE TITLES:
UNION PARISH: Class 3A in 2013
MADISON PREP: None
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL:
UNION PARISH: 2013, won Class 3A title
MADISON PREP: 2016, was Class 2A runner-up
TOP STORYLINE: Who wins the “trenches warfare” battle up front should have the advantage. The challenge is not new for Madison Prep, which faces a run-oriented team for the fourth straight game in the playoffs.
The game also is a rematch of a 2019 quarterfinal won by Union Parish, 35-26. Though the teams are familiar with each other there are some key differences to note. Union has a first-year quarterback and the emphasis is on smash-mouth football with sophomore running back Trey Holly, who has 260 carries for 2,595 yards and 44 TDs.
Meanwhile, MPA junior quarterback Zeon Chriss has accounted for 41 TDs and has 2,572 combined passing/rushing yards. Memphis signee Tyrell Raby has 27 catches for 586 yards and 9 TDs.
GAMEPLAN
UNION PARISH: There is an “I” in this team. The Farmers used a spread formation at times last season, but has reverted to more of a two-back in your face I formation style this season with Holly leading the way. On defense, UPHS has given up some big passing plays but is effective stopping the run.
MADISON PREP: It is all about the D and the Z. What Chriss and Raby have done on offense is impressive. The Chargers will definitely look to Raby and other receivers to loosen up the Union defense. Equally important will be the MPA defense, which has held its own against run-oriented teams to net wins over three higher playoff seeds.
KEY PLAYERS
UNION PARISH: RB Holly, QB Cole Dison, DL Blake Ramsey, LB Spencer Sensley, LB Kam Crow.
MADISON PREP: QB Chriss, DB/WR/KR Raby, LB Andre Haynes, RB Myles Poullard, DL Quency Wiggins, DL Ronald Harris.