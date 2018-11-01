At playoff time, team records and seeding numbers don’t always tell the whole story. That was the case Thursday evening when Ascension Catholic took on Dunham in a Division V regional-round volleyball match.
Fifth-seeded Dunham found itself fighting for every point before rallying past No. 12 Ascension Catholic 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17).
Dunham (34-6) moves to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. It awaits the winner of Friday’s match between No. 13 Houma Christian and No. 4 Lafayette Christian.
“(Ascension Catholic) gave us everything they wanted to and more. We couldn’t put the ball away,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “They covered well, they blocked us. They were gritty.”
Indicative of Ascension Catholic’s defense was Emme Medine, who led five Bulldogs in double-figure digs with 21. The rest of the group included Catherine Rome and Isabelle Abadie with 14 digs, Catherine Villa with 13, and Lauren Landry at 11.
Ascension Catholic (17-17) threw a scare into Dunham. After the Bulldogs won the first set, the second set was tied at 21-21. Hannah Pixley, Taylor Hurst and Janai Stevens had kills as Dunham won four of the next five points to even the match.
“Our record doesn’t indicate the type of ballclub we have,” Ascension Catholic coach Janelle Leonard said. “All of our losses have been in tournaments, but we only had one (nontournament) loss in the regular season. The record doesn’t tell the whole story.”
Hannah Pixley, who recorded her 1,000th career dig in the second game, finished with 21 kills and 25 digs to lead Dunham. Stevens tallied 12 kills, five blocks and 13 digs, and Hurst added six kills and 25 assists.
Donna Pixley said emotions ran high for the Tigers before the match began.
“We got super fired up before the match,” she said. “We’re usually pretty calm, and when we lost the first set, we could feel it slipping away. We just played uptight.”
Three kills from Hannah Pixley helped Dunham take a 12-5 lead in the first set. Ascension Catholic came back to tie the score 18-18. Landry’s kill gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 20-19, and they went on to close out a 25-21 win.
Dunham moved out to a 13-10 lead in the second set, but Ascension Catholic rallied again. Kills by Abadie and Rome, and a block by Landry had the Bulldogs on top 19-15. Dunham fought back to a 21-21 ti, and took the lead for good on Hannah Pixley’s kill.
The third set was tied 15-15, and Dunham led 21-19 before a final surge helped the Tigers take the set. Kills by Hannah Pixley and Stevens highlighted a 4-2 closing run by Dunham.