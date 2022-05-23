Fearless. That’s the word that describes Ava Riche best.
And the St. Joseph’s Academy senior takes on that label with a sense of pride.
“Flying through the air upside down has always been one of my favorite things since I was little,” Riche said. “It doesn’t scare me, and it is the reason I like pole vaulting so much.”
Being Louisiana’s No. 2-ranked pole vaulter — less than two years after picking up the event for the first time — makes Riche a prized track and field signee for Texas A&M. Excelling in three sports makes Riche The Advocate’s 2022 Girls Athlete of the Year.
“She’s a natural,” SJA track coach Charlie Daigle said. “I don’t think there is anything she could not do if she tried it.
“I convinced the basketball coach to let her practice a couple of times and do the triple jump in two meets last year. She helped us win a title. She could have done hurdles and sprints if there had been time.”
Riche trained as a gymnast growing up and played basketball to provide a unique competitive balance. Though she stopped training year round for gymnastics as an eighth-grader those served her well throughout high school.
As a starting point guard, Riche was a part of a basketball resurgence for the Redstickers. She helped SJA advance to the Division I semifinals for the second time in school history in February. Riche averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 steals and 3.2 assists per game and was voted Defensive MVP of District 5-5A.
Riche won the LHSAA’s Level 8 all-around titles in gymnastics as a freshman and a junior, even though she no longer trained full-time. She placed third in floor exercise and fourth in vault as a senior.
A scary mishap at a regular-season gymnastics meet this spring illustrated her toughness.
“I missed a vault and I landed on my head,” Riche recalled. “The trainer checked me and asked if I wanted to stop. But they said I could go on do (uneven) bars. I asked if could go on vault again. I didn’t want a mental block before state.”
In track, Riche was No. 2 with a season-best of 13 feet in the pole vault. Her marks of 18-11½ in the long jump and 38-0 in the triple jump also ranked in the top five in all classes.
“Next year will be different just focusing on track,” Riche said. “Being able to do it all this spring and keep up with school, too, is what I think I am proudest of. It was a good year.”
Athlete of the Year Finalist
Izzy Besselman, Episcopal
Besselman starred in two sports for the Class 2A/Division III Knights. She was voted All-Metro Volleyball MVP for Division III, IV and V after leading Episcopal to the LHSAA tournament for the first time since 2015 (she had 341 kills, 185 digs and 50 service aces). Besselman then led the Knights to the first basketball title-game berth in school history. She averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game help Episcopal finish as the Division III runner-up.
Athlete of the Year Finalist
Jaydan Jackson, Zachary
Jackson was a record-setting powerlifter and one of Louisiana’s best track and field throws specialists. She was the Division I Outstanding Lifter on the heavy platform while competing at 165 pounds. Jackson’s total lift of 1,085 pounds included a bench press of 255 pounds and a deadlift of 440 — all LHSAA records. Jackson was also the Division I indoor shot put champion. She had Louisiana’s top of mark of 146 feet, 10 inches in the discus and a shot put best of 44-9.