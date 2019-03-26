When it comes to postseason honors, the spoils typically go to the championship team and/or its players. Holden’s Jaycee Hughes provides a different story line — one of a player honored the year after her team won a title.
Hughes, who led Holden to the quarterfinals, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State girls basketball team.
“Last year, I had all the seniors and they made it easy for me. My role was to score and rebound,” Hughes said. “They got me the ball in situations where I could score. I had to do other things this year, depending on what we needed. I had to create shots and get other people the ball.
“There were three of us who played on last year’s team, and it was our job to help the new starters … to get them involved and to understand our system. We didn’t make it to the tournament, but we came a long way. I’m proud of how much we improved. I never expected anything like this. It is pretty cool.”
Hughes, a 6-foot junior averaged 23 points and seven rebounds per game. She also wins the Class B honor a year after her sister, Kaylee, won it.
“Jaycee had to do more things this season, including handle the ball early in the year,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “She worked and became a better player. She also had more of a leadership role. There were times when she tried to do too much, but as our new starters grew into their roles she adjusted and grew too.”
Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA's boys teams after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds while also lead his team to the quarterfinals.
Fairview’s Kyle Jinks was voted the Coach of the Year for the girls squad, while Weston’s Ryan Bond garnered the boys coaching honor. Both schools advanced to the semifinals.
Boys champion Simsboro and girls champion Hicks placed two players each on the LSWA teams. Simsboro won the boys crown for the second straight season; Hicks won a girls basketball title for the first time in 22 years.