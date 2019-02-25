The parameters and the opponents for all three teams are different. Yet the goal for University High, Lee High and East Iberville is the same — win and advance to a title game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournaments.
Their semifinal games are layered one after the other, starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. The schedule is actually appropriate since each team represents a different layer of basketball excellence in Baton Rouge.
It starts with U-High (23-12). The third-seeded Cubs meet No. 2 St. Louis Catholic (29-6) in the first of two Division II semifinals at 11:30 a.m. UHS is in the LHSAA tourney for the eighth straight year and the ninth time in 10 years.
At 1:15 p.m., top-seeded Lee (31-2) of Division II takes on No. 4 Ursuline Academy in a rematch of last year’s title game. Top-seeded East Iberville (32-4) makes its tourney debut at 3 p.m. against fourth-seeded Delhi (21-13), the defending Class 1A champion. The games are part of a six-game semifinal schedule.
Some factors are similar for University. Just like a year ago, the Cubs have battled injuries with a small roster. A year ago, UHS had seven healthy players and lost to Lee 59-54 in the semifinals.
Armed with eight available players, U-High faces a St. Louis team that mirrors Lee in some ways.
“St. Louis is a team that likes to come at you with pressure … a lot like Lee,” UHS coach Bonita Johnson said. “They’ve got good guards and want to turn you over as much as possible. We have to play our game and handle what they show us.”
Prairie View signee Kennedy Paul averages 20.3 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Fisher has returned from a knee injury average 20.1. Sophompre Denymn Drummer adds 14.0 a game.
Lee High’s match-up with Ursuline is intriguing one for several reasons. The rematch factor is one of them. The Patriots are led by guard Diamond Hunter (21.7) and forward A’niya Lagarde (14.0). The pivotal match-up in the pivot may also be significant as Ursuline’s 6-foot-4 Oklahoma State signee Kennedi Jackson and 6-6 Makya Spears square off. Spears is coming off an impressive 12-point, 9 blocked shots effort vs. St. Thomas More.
“Going to state (tourney) again means a lot,” Spears said. “It is another chance for us to leave a mark. That is important for our seniors.”
Though his team is the top-seed, East Iberville sees Delhi as the team with advantages in tourney experience and height. Dedreka Wilson (5-10) leads the Tigers with a 16.0 average while 5-8 Taylor Gordon adds 15.0.
“We can’t let Delhi control the game with their size,” Temple said. “We want them to be jump shooters, rather than settling in under the basket. This is all new for us and we need to handle the environment.”