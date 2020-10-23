When it comes to be patient with Mother Nature, St. Michael the Archangel knows the feeling all too well.
Three weeks ago the Warriors, who had already played late into the third quarter of a game with Archbishop Hannan, found themselves having to wait out a 90-minute weather delay in a game that ultimately resumed and finished after midnight.
In the District 6-4A opener Friday at BREC’s Olympia Stadium, Plaquemine built a 13-0 lead over St. Michael when both teams had to clear the field because of a lightning with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter.
In addition to the lightning, heavy sheets of rain began falling and pushed the delay to more than 90 minutes when the game was officially postponed until 3 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Stadium.
Plaquemine (1-2) will have possession at its 17-yard line when play resumes.
“I thought we were really focused before the game,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “During the game, I didn’t feel we were playing as fast as we could. We could have made some better decisions on offense and took advantage of some things on the option.
Plaquemine scored near the end of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead and extended that margin to 13-0 early in the second quarter.
The Green Devils’ first scoring drive consisted of 9 plays — all on the ground — 51 yards and took just over three minutes off the clock when starting quarterback Devin Butler scored from a yard out on fourth down.
Plaquemine, which held a 141-(minus-1) advantage in total offense, connected on the game’s first explosive play when reserve quarterback Michael Mitchell spotted running back Kobe Major on a screen pass.
Major broke a tackle at his 45-yard line, cut across the field toward his sideline where he sped past a defender at the St. Michael’s 25 to complete the 73-yard scoring play with just less than eight minutes to go.
“Kobe’s a workhorse, he really is,” Distefano said. “He’s a tough kid.”
The teams traded turnovers with Plaquemine’s Jaeden Paul recovering a fumble at St. Michael’s 18-yard line when three plays later Alexander Henderson recovered a fumble for the Warriors at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter.
St. Michael (0-3) pushed its first series into Plaquemine territory when a high snap over the head of punter Alex St. Cyr resulted in a loss of 25 yards back to the Warriors’ 21-yard line.
The Warriors defense responded to force the Green Devils to turn the ball over on downs after Butler’s incompletion on fourth down.
“They’re an hour away, and they’ve got kids that live an hour away,” Sanchez explained of Plaquemine. “So, we didn’t want to push it to 10 o’clock and them get home at midnight and then come back and play Saturday.”