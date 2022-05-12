SULPHUR — There was more to the morning heat than rising temperatures. Noah Detillier had two doubles and four RBI in the first two innings as third-seeded Lutcher beat Iota 8-1.
“We have been leaving a lot of guys on base and today we came through with some big hits and finally got them in,” Detillier said. “We came out of the gate hot and everybody was hitting the ball.”
Detillier helped Lutcher build a 7-0 victory in the first two innings in a Class 3A semifinal game that helped open Thursday’s action at the Ochsner/LHSAA Baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
Marshall Louque (8-2) scattered three hits over five innings for the Bulldogs (32-9) who advance to the 3A final for the second consecutive season. Their opponent is a familiar one. Top-seeded Berwick, a District 8-3A rival, beat defending champion Sterlington 9-8 in the other semifinal played Thursday.
The teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday to decide the title. Second-seeded Iota (33-4) never found its footing Thursday, thanks to Lutcher’s fast start.
Marshall Louque singled to lead off. Courtesy runner Luke Babin was sacrificed to second and scored on Detillier’s double to center. Cohen Veron followed with a double that scored Detillier. A Brock Louque single brought in the third run.
Four batters into the second inning, Lutcher had chased Iota starter Nick Duplechain. Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen noted the importance of what happened in between.
“Even a big lead isn’t always safe … we saw that last year with Sterlington,” Jensen said. “After we scored three, they (Iota) came out and challenged us. We responded and then we got four more runs. That was huge.”
The bottom of the first ended with Veron cutting down a runner trying to steal third. Jaryn Keller reached on an error to the open the top of the second. Marshall Louque singled and Luke Darr walked to load bases. Detillier’s second double cleared the bases to make it 7-0 and prompted a pitching change by Iota.
“I was just filling up the (strike) zone,” Marshall Louque said of his pitching. “It (lead) took the pressure down. I did not have to worry about much after that.”
Iota did get two hits off Louque in the third. But a fly out and force play ended the threat. Iota got its only run in the sixth when Luke Duhon reached on an infield hit and scored on a single by Dawson Wallace.