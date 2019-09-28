BR.centralsolab.092819.008
Central High running back Isaiah Rankins looks for an opening as he runs the ball against Southern lab on Friday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Central Catholic (8-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Hanson (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Olympia

Friday

5A/4A

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Westgate (5-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Abramson Sci Academy (10-3A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Rayne (4-4A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at St. Charles (11-2A)

John F. Kennedy (11-4A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Hannan (8-3A) at St. Michael (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Baton Rouge area

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Brusly (7-3A) at West Feliciana (8-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Kenner Discovery (11-3A)

Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Mentorship (7-3A) at Memorial

Pearl River (9-4A) at Albany (8-3A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Varnado (8-2A)

Salmen (9-4A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Franklinton (9-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Kentwood (8-2A) at Dunham (7-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Slaughter Charter (6-1A) at Northeast (7-2A)

Opelousas Catholic (5-1A) at Port Allen 78-2A)

South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Amite (8-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A) at Independence (8-2A)

North Central (5-1A) at Springfield (9-2A)

Livonia (6-4A) at St. Helena (8-2A)

Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Haynes Academy (11-3A)

St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

