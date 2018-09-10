Three appeals, including the appeal of precedent-setting sanctions levied against McKinley in July, will be heard Thursday, the second day of the LHSAA’s fall executive committee meeting.
Appeals of sanctions involving Hahnville and Brother Martin also will be heard during Thursday’s meeting that begins at 9 a.m. at the LHSAA office.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said the McKinley appeal will be heard in executive session at the request of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, meaning no media or parents or members of the public will be allowed in the meeting room. Bonine said the appeals will open the morning session.
McKinley was fined nearly $42,000 after the LHSAA found about 150 violations, many of which were administrative in nature, during an in-depth investigation that followed sanctions announced in April. The violations spanned all sports at the school, leading to all coaches on the 2017-18 MHS staff to be suspended for one year and also to a two-year playoff ban in all sports for the Class 5A school.
McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre, who took over this summer, said he expects the final strategy for the school's appeal to be hammered out at some point Tuesday.
Hahnville is expected to appeal the status of quarterback Andrew Robison and coach Nick Saltaformaggio. Robison, a transfer from Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic, was ruled ineligible citing the LHSAA’s “undue influence” rule last month. Saltaformaggio was suspended for four games.
Brother Martin was fined $1,000 and cited for violating LHSAA recruiting rules for its role in a youth football clinic in Slidell that BMHS coach Mark Bonis took part in. Bonis is a St. Tammany Parish native and resident.
The LHSAA meeting begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a series of reports and discussions on possible policy changes.
Unlikely unbeatens to meet
Friendship Capitol (2-0) hosts East Iberville (2-0) in a nondistrict Thursday night football game at Memorial Stadium. The Lions of first-year coach Dorsett Buckels were winless last season. The game matches Buckels against a former boss, EIHS coach Ron LeJeune. Buckels started his career on LeJeune’s staff at Tara.
“I’m happy for Dorsett,” LeJeune said. “He was a good young coach for us at Tara. They will be a challenge for us because they are bigger than us and have more experience at some positions.”
Capitol ousted rival McKinley 12-2 in Thursday’s Downtown Showdown. The Lions defense is led by a front four that includes Zarion Anderson, Jermaine London, James Edwards and Kameron Hicks.
Ross remembered
University High celebrated “Purple Night” in honor of the late Bri Ross, a UHS volleyball player who died last fall after contracting a viral infection, Friday night.
Purple was Ross’ favorite color and the U-High fans, cheerleaders and team incorporated it into their attire in the Cubs' 42-14 football win over Southern Lab.
Statistics needed
The Advocate sports staff plan to run a list of local football leaders through two weeks of the regular season. The deadline to submit statistics will be 10 a.m. Wednesday.
We seek two-game totals for passing, rushing, receiving, punting and scoring. Submit statistics via email to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Prep notables
East Ascension seeks a head boys track coach certified to teach English or special education. Contact EAHS Athletic Director Darnell Lee at (225) 391-6930.
• Quarterback Cole Garafola ran for 77 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns in St. Michael’s 33-10 win over KIPP Renaissance. Connor Badeaux added 69 yards on four carries, and Chris Sehring scored two TDs for SMHS (2-0), which travels to play The Dunham School (2-0) Thursday.