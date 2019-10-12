Thursday
Local/area
Albany 36, Bogalusa 14
Ascension Catholic 48, White Castle 6
Dunham 47, Northeast 8
Episcopal 62, Capitol 8
Southern Lab 47, Riverside Academy 34
University 48, Mentorship Academy 12
Slaughter Community Charter 34, Thrive 8
Statewide
Basile 41, Elton 8
Berwick 29, Patterson 26
Captain Shreve 58, Benton 14
Central Catholic 42, Centerville 6
DeRidder 13, Bolton 9
Ellender 24, Morgan City 21
Haynes Academy 7, Pope John Paul II 7
Higgins 13, Riverdale 7
Jeanerette 22, Houma Christian 14, OT
Catholic-New Iberia 48, Loreauville 18
Opelousas Catholic 35, St. Edmund 6
Ouachita Christian 42, Cedar Creek 6
Plain Dealing 42, Lincoln Prep 13
St. Charles Catholic 28, Port Gibson, Miss. 0
Vermilion Catholic 50, Hanson Memorial 7
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic 41, East Ascension 6
Central 42, Denham Springs 13
Dutchtown 45, Woodlawn 8
Istrouma 42, Belaire 0
St. Amant 44, McKinley 7
St. Michael 31, Plaquemine 14
Walker 35, Scotlandville 27
Zachary 21, Live Oak 16
Tara 22, Broadmoor 15
Baton Rouge area
Amite 55, Varnado 0
Baker 30, Brusly 14
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 36, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 12
Central Private 34, Ascension Christian 6
Donaldsonville 12, E.D. White 7
East Iberville 50, St. John-Plaquemine 6
Kentwood 35, Independence 13
Loranger 14, Jewel Sumner 13
Madison Prep 51, Glen Oaks 2
Newman 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Parkview Baptist 34, West Feliciana 6
Pine 27, St. Helena 19
Port Allen 32, East Feliciana 14
South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21
Statewide
Airline 22, Haughton 19
Ascension Episcopal 49, Delcambre 20
Assumption 34, South Terrebonne 0
Breaux Bridge 38, Cecilia 37
Briarfield 44, Deer Creek School, Miss. 12
Caldwell Parish 26, Jena 21
Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Carencro 31, Teurlings Catholic 27
Carroll 25, Richwood 14
Central Lafourche 48, H.L. Bourgeois 13
Chalmette 58, West Jefferson 28
Church Point 25, Iota 14
Country Day 56, St. Martin’s 0
Crowley 44, Washington-Marion 38
DeQuincy 31, Oakdale 29
Delta Charter 35, Delhi 12
East Beauregard 24, Merryville 13
East Jefferson 39, King 0
Erath 20, Kaplan 12
Evangel Christian 49, Woodlawn (SH) 12
Ferriday 60, Madison 0
Franklinton 23, Belle Chasse 17
G.W. Carver 33, McMain 12
Glenbrook 34, River Oaks 23
Hahnville 36, Thibodaux 28
Haynesville 21, Arcadia 12
Holy Cross 49, Easton 26
Homer 72, Ringgold 16
Iowa 26, South Beauregard 13
John Curtis 55, Shaw 21
Junction City, Ark. 68, D’Arbonne Woods 12
Kinder 42, Rosepine 26
LaGrange 32, North Vermilion 14
LaSalle 36, St. Mary’s 34
Lafayette Christian 56, Lake Arthur 6
Lakeshore 21, Hannan 0
Landry-Walker 46, Sophie B. Wright 6
Livonia 41, Beau Chene 21
Logansport 40, Block 0
Mamou 24, Ville Platte 20
Mangham 47, Rayville 8
Mansfield 14, Jonesboro-Hodge 8
Many 49, Lakeview 14
Marksville 49, Grant 0
McDonogh (35) 53, Sci Academy 0
Menard 21, Bunkie 0
Minden 38, North DeSoto 14
Natchitoches Central 35, Southwood 0
Neville 41, Franklin Parish 0
New Iberia 42, Lafayette 11
New Iberia Catholic 48, Loreauville 18
North Webster 35, Bossier 28
Northwest 38, Pine Prairie 0
Northwood-Shreve 50, B.T. Washington 32
Notre Dame 42, Welsh 0
Oak Forest 42, Copiah Aca., Miss. 7
Oak Grove 52, Tensas 12
Oberlin 34, Grand Lake 13
Opelousas 32, Northside 6
Ouachita Parish 41, West Ouachita 17
Parkway 14, C.E. Byrd 13
Peabody 41, Buckeye 7
Rayne 20, Eunice 16
Red River 30, Winnfield 27, OT
Riverfield 20, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 7
Ruston 63, Pineville 14
Salmen 31, West St. John 20
Sam Houston 31, Barbe 28
Southside 38, Sulphur 35
St. Frederick 30, Sicily Island 0
St. Louis 41, Jennings 21
St. Martinville 14, Abbeville 0
Sterlington 18, Union Parish 17
Tensas Academy 36, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 14
Terrebonne 30, Destrehan 22
Tioga 37, Leesville 35
Vandebilt Catholic 18, South Lafourche 3
Vinton 42, Pickering 20
West Monroe 19, Alexandria 7
Westgate 24, St. Thomas More 21
Westlake 55, Lake Charles College Prep 13
Saturday
Statewide
Mandeville 41, Ponchatoula 40