Catholic High's Braelen Morgan breaks loose for a long gain against East Ascension on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Thursday

Local/area

Albany 36, Bogalusa 14

Ascension Catholic 48, White Castle 6

Dunham 47, Northeast 8

Episcopal 62, Capitol 8

Southern Lab 47, Riverside Academy 34

University 48, Mentorship Academy 12

Slaughter Community Charter 34, Thrive 8

Statewide

Basile 41, Elton 8

Berwick 29, Patterson 26

Captain Shreve 58, Benton 14

Central Catholic 42, Centerville 6

DeRidder 13, Bolton 9

Ellender 24, Morgan City 21

Haynes Academy 7, Pope John Paul II 7

Higgins 13, Riverdale 7

Jeanerette 22, Houma Christian 14, OT

Catholic-New Iberia 48, Loreauville 18

Opelousas Catholic 35, St. Edmund 6

Ouachita Christian 42, Cedar Creek 6

Plain Dealing 42, Lincoln Prep 13

St. Charles Catholic 28, Port Gibson, Miss. 0

Vermilion Catholic 50, Hanson Memorial 7

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 41, East Ascension 6

Central 42, Denham Springs 13

Dutchtown 45, Woodlawn 8

Istrouma 42, Belaire 0

St. Amant 44, McKinley 7

St. Michael 31, Plaquemine 14

Walker 35, Scotlandville 27

Zachary 21, Live Oak 16

Tara 22, Broadmoor 15

Baton Rouge area

Amite 55, Varnado 0

Ascension Catholic 48, White Castle 6

Baker 30, Brusly 14

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 36, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 12

Central Private 34, Ascension Christian 6

Donaldsonville 12, E.D. White 7

East Iberville 50, St. John-Plaquemine 6

Kentwood 35, Independence 13

Loranger 14, Jewel Sumner 13

Madison Prep 51, Glen Oaks 2

Newman 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Parkview Baptist 34, West Feliciana 6

Pine 27, St. Helena 19

Port Allen 32, East Feliciana 14

South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21

Statewide

Airline 22, Haughton 19

Ascension Episcopal 49, Delcambre 20

Assumption 34, South Terrebonne 0

Basile 41, Elton 8

Breaux Bridge 38, Cecilia 37

Briarfield 44, Deer Creek School, Miss. 12

Caldwell Parish 26, Jena 21

Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Carencro 31, Teurlings Catholic 27

Carroll 25, Richwood 14

Central Lafourche 48, H.L. Bourgeois 13

Chalmette 58, West Jefferson 28

Church Point 25, Iota 14

Country Day 56, St. Martin’s 0

Crowley 44, Washington-Marion 38

DeQuincy 31, Oakdale 29

Delta Charter 35, Delhi 12

East Beauregard 24, Merryville 13

East Jefferson 39, King 0

Erath 20, Kaplan 12

Evangel Christian 49, Woodlawn (SH) 12

Ferriday 60, Madison 0

Franklinton 23, Belle Chasse 17

G.W. Carver 33, McMain 12

Glenbrook 34, River Oaks 23

Hahnville 36, Thibodaux 28

Haynesville 21, Arcadia 12

Holy Cross 49, Easton 26

Homer 72, Ringgold 16

Iowa 26, South Beauregard 13

John Curtis 55, Shaw 21

Junction City, Ark. 68, D’Arbonne Woods 12

Kinder 42, Rosepine 26

LaGrange 32, North Vermilion 14

LaSalle 36, St. Mary’s 34

Lafayette Christian 56, Lake Arthur 6

Lakeshore 21, Hannan 0

Landry-Walker 46, Sophie B. Wright 6

Livonia 41, Beau Chene 21

Logansport 40, Block 0

Mamou 24, Ville Platte 20

Mangham 47, Rayville 8

Mansfield 14, Jonesboro-Hodge 8

Many 49, Lakeview 14

Marksville 49, Grant 0

McDonogh (35) 53, Sci Academy 0

Menard 21, Bunkie 0

Minden 38, North DeSoto 14

Natchitoches Central 35, Southwood 0

Neville 41, Franklin Parish 0

New Iberia 42, Lafayette 11

New Iberia Catholic 48, Loreauville 18

North Webster 35, Bossier 28

Northwest 38, Pine Prairie 0

Northwood-Shreve 50, B.T. Washington 32

Notre Dame 42, Welsh 0

Oak Forest 42, Copiah Aca., Miss. 7

Oak Grove 52, Tensas 12

Oberlin 34, Grand Lake 13

Opelousas 32, Northside 6

Ouachita Parish 41, West Ouachita 17

Parkway 14, C.E. Byrd 13

Peabody 41, Buckeye 7

Rayne 20, Eunice 16

Red River 30, Winnfield 27, OT

Riverfield 20, Brookhaven Academy, Miss. 7

Ruston 63, Pineville 14

Salmen 31, West St. John 20

Sam Houston 31, Barbe 28

Southside 38, Sulphur 35

St. Frederick 30, Sicily Island 0

St. Louis 41, Jennings 21

St. Martinville 14, Abbeville 0

Sterlington 18, Union Parish 17

Tensas Academy 36, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 14

Terrebonne 30, Destrehan 22

Tioga 37, Leesville 35

Vandebilt Catholic 18, South Lafourche 3

Vinton 42, Pickering 20

West Monroe 19, Alexandria 7

Westgate 24, St. Thomas More 21

Westlake 55, Lake Charles College Prep 13

Saturday

Statewide

Mandeville 41, Ponchatoula 40

