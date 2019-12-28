Now that another Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, the focus changes not only to a new year, but also a new decade.
What do you want to achieve in 2020? And how do you plan to get there.
New Year’s resolutions are aplenty at this time of the year. Most people want to lose weight, work out more or eat a healthier diet. Good luck with that last one while living in Louisiana.
But what should we want for high school athletics? My Christmas wish for the select/nonselect to be resolved will stand as just that — a wish that is still pending.
This time, I’m thinking outside the LHSAA box. What can the schools and school districts do? What about coaches? And what about parents and the student/athletes themselves?
The first thing all of us need to do is stop treating high school sports and the titles/honors it brings like it is a God-given right. To play or coach should be considered privilege and not merely a stepping-stone or some rite of passage. It needs to be a total "team" effort.
Our society spends so much time projecting where an athlete, a coach or a program can be or should be. There is nothing wrong with athletes pursuing college dreams or coaches looking to move up in their profession.
Here’s the thing — don’t lose focus on here and now. All the time put in during practice and games isn’t just a way to perfect a craft. It’s about enhancing work ethic and a journey that should be filled as life lessons.
Ask any coach and they will tell you important lessons are learned in a loss. No one should a single practice day or game for granted.
Athletic teams are a reflection of their school and school districts they represent. Some will have larger budgets and more opportunities than others. That fact, by the way, rings true among both select and nonselect schools.
But you don’t need a huge budget to mandate sportsmanship and integrity. Since high school sports are education-based, this should be required by all schools. Coaches must model it and reprimand those who taunt opponents or are part of a fight, etc. These things also must be talked about at school and at home.
What is appropriate to do when a confrontation is brewing? A little role playing might even be a good idea. Knowing how to move forward after an unsportsmanlike event is important too. Those “skills” can also be taught.
Some schools make athletes and parents sign a code of conduct — another point to consider. Parents who are abusive to toward coaches, other teams and officials definitely send the wrong message. Other things, like grade requirements, etc., can be included.
Even with all its issues, high school sports remains among the few pure sports experiences we have in society today. When done right, student/athletes can spread their wings and gain confidence that will last a lifetime.
You know the saying “It takes a village” to raise a child? The same is true for high school athletics. It will take an effort from everyone to make high school athletics what it needs to be in 2020 and beyond.
Big games Monday
Scotlandville’s Big 8 classic that features four high-powered boys basketball games and McKinley’s Sue Gunter Game with University High make Monday’s basketball schedule notable.
Two former players of the late LSU women’s coach, U-High’s Bonita Johnson and McKinley’s Temeka Johnson, will coach against each other in the Gunter game set for 6 p.m. Monday.
Boys games begin at Scotlandville at 4 p.m. Monday with Southern Lab vs. North Central. East Ascension vs. Ville Platte at 5:30, Madison Prep vs. Peabody at 7 p.m. and Scotlandville vs. Hahnville at 8:30 p.m. follow.