There were few secrets when two of the Baton Rouge area’s elite teams, Walker High and host Madison Prep, met in the title game of the Rumble on the River tournament Saturday night.
Madison Prep led by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter and held off multiple late surges to notch a 93-88 victory. Both teams could not get what they wanted — a coveted victory. In some ways, each team got what it needed to close out the four-day tournament .
The game showcased the skills of two of the area’s top seniors. Point guard Jalen Cook, an LSU signee, once again pulled out all the stops for his young team, scoring a game-high 46 points, including seven 3-pointers for Walker (9-3).
But it was University of Louisiana at Monroe signee Elijah Tate who claimed the tourney’s MVP trophy after scoring 22 points to lead a balanced attack for Madison Prep (8-2).
“We wanted to get to this game to see where we are as a team … going up against a high-caliber team like that,” Tate said. “We needed to see how under control we could play and how well we could play defense.”
Tate was one of five double-figures scorers for MPA. Guard Dezeil Perkins added five 3-pointers and 21 points. Jason Perry (15), Jordan Johnson (13) and Jalen Williams (12) also led the defending Class 3A champion Chargers.
Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr. (15), Donald Butler (12) and Keondre Brown (11) also scored in double figures for Walker, the 5A runner-up last spring.
“For me, it’s just about being consistent,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “We came into this week with five games and wanted to win all five. There is work to do. We need to be able to finish. We led by 15 or 16 in the fourth quarter and Walker kept coming at us. They just ran out of time.”
The difference in this game was the steady effort the Chargers put together in the first three quarters. Walker scored the first basket on an inside jumper by Butler. MPA grabbed its first lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer from the wing by Perkins.
Perkins was the difference maker in the first quarter with four 3-pointers to help MPA build a 22-14 lead. Walker tied at 13-13 on a 3-pointer by Thomas. The Chargers closed it with a 9-1 run.
Madison Prep continued to build its lead and led by as a much as 14 points in the second quarter and took a 41-32 lead into the locker room.
Tate scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half for Madison Prep and made six of eight crucial fourth-quarter free throws. The fourth quarter was the most prolific for the Walker’s Cook, who scored 14 in the final period.
Walker coach Anthony Schiro was pleased with his team’s moxy in the final quarter.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they never quit … not even in the last 30 or 40 seconds,” Schiro said. “Credit to Madison Prep, they play well and in a lot of areas. They made shots and knocked down free throws when they needed to.”
“They’ve got a lot of experience and guys who have been playing basketball for a long time,” Cook said of MPA. “We took the L, but we’ve got to take this as a lesson to learn from.”