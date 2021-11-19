SULPHUR — St. Thomas More’s Marie Landreneau broke two records and was less than a second from breaking a third to highlight Division II preliminary heats at the Ochsner/LHSAA Swimming State meet Friday.
Landreneau swam a top qualifying time of 2 minutes, 4.10 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, breaking a DII record set in 1993 by more than two seconds.
The sophomore ended the meet by breaking a DII record/16-year composite record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.66 seconds while swimming the leadoff leg of STM’s 400 freestyle relay.
In between, Landreneau qualified first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.25, a time that is less than a second off a DII/composite record set in 1993.
Preliminary heats for Division I were also held. Division I finals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Division II competition is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Division I
Captain Shreve’s Lillian Tichenor and Adam Wiedemeier of West Monroe were the only swimmers to post two top qualifying times.
Wiedemeier swam the top times of 45.91 seconds in the 100 freestyle and 1:42.25 in the 200 freestyle. Tichenor led the qualifiers in the 100 butterfly of 56.97 seconds and 57.48 seconds in the 100 backstroke.
Defending boys champion Catholic High had the top qualifiers in four boys events – William DeJean (200 IM), Jeffrey Talbot (100 fly), Thomas Duncan (100 backstroke) and Joseph Duncan (100 breaststroke).
Northshore’s girls squad had two top qualifiers – Mia Poirier (200 free) and LuLu Sumski (100 breaststroke).
Division II
Ruston’s James Calvin Huenefeld set one DII record and was the top qualifier in two boys events. Huenefeld broke the 50 freestyle record he set in 2020 by two hundredths of a second. His time was 20.66 seconds. Huenefeld also qualified first in the 100 breaststroke in 59.57 seconds.
Defending girls team champion St. Scholastica got two top qualifying times from Gabby Hall in the 100 butterfly (1:00.40) and 200 free (1:59.98). Caddo Magnet’s Evelyn Zhang had top qualifying marks in the 100 freestyle (52.60) and the 100 backstroke (57.67).