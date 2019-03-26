The Catholic baseball team proved to be a little bit better at taking advantage of opportunities and making pitches when it counted against University High in a battle of baseball heavyweights Tuesday.
Wesley Calligan and Cazz Jones combined to scatter five hits and Kasen Collins went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in a 5-3 Bears victory.
Calligan (4-0) wriggled out of bases-loaded jams in the first two innings and allowed two unearned runs in four innings to get the victory. Jones came in to keep the Cubs, No. 1 in Division II power rankings, at bay in the final three innings. Catholic is No. 4 in Division I.
The Bears (12-7) committed four errors, including three in University’s two-run third inning. But the Bears used defense to cut down a potential run and end the sixth inning with a well-executed relay play.
Jones allowed a leadoff walk to bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh but struck out Reid Segar looking to end the game.
“It was mostly just filling it (strike zone) up,” said Jones, who struck out two and walked one to earn the save. “I’ve got a great team behind me and a catcher keeping me right.
“I did feel good about my control. I was throwing my curve for strikes and it was on today. I had to trust it a lot and bear down.”
University (13-6) tried to rally when Ethan Butler hit a run-scoring double to left field in the sixth. Cade Hubbard missed a diving catch but retrieved the ball and threw to shortstop Jakob Wax, whose relay throw to Trey Wilson caught Butler at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
Calligan allowed the first three runners he faced to reach base but struck out the next three. When the Cubs loaded the bases with two out in the second inning on a walk and error and a hit batter, Calligan got Jacob Burke swinging to end the inning.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get the big hit when we needed it,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “We had some opportunities there, but you’ve got to give their guys some credit obviously. He had some deceptive velocity and gave our kids some fits the first couple of innings. I was proud of our kids for continuing to compete.”
Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on a single by Collins, a walk to Tyler Wilson, a double steal and a run-scoring grounder. The Bears made it 3-0 when Hubbard reached on a wild pitch third strike by University starter Dylan Carmouche and came home on a triple by Mason Zambo. Jackson Thomas followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Shaky fielding hurt Catholic in the next inning when errors by Wilson and Wax put runners on the corners and Aleksander Popov’s foul out to first base scored Brock Slayton from third. Segar came home on another error by Wilson to trim the lead to 3-2.
University returned the favor in the top of the fourth. Collins led off with a double, Wilson was hit by a pitch and Lee walked. Carmouche appeared to get out of the inning on a grounder Segar at second but the throw was wide and two runs came in.