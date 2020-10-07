A healthy Mt. Carmel squad turned out to be trouble for St. Joseph’s Tuesday night.
The Cubs dropped the first game, but stormed back to win the next three and the match 3-1 in volleyball action at St. Joseph’s.
The Redstickers (9-3) won the first game 25-21, but Mt. Carmel seized momentum winning the next three games by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-22. St. Joseph’s had chances to even the match, and the fourth game was tied 19-19 before Mt. Carmel (11-4) pulled away to win the match.
“We’re finally getting our whole team healthy and it showed tonight,” MCA coach April Hagadone said. “Our ball control was a lot better and I just love the fact that we came back from that loss in the first set and dominated. The fourth set was back and forth but we’ve been losing the tight sets. I’m really proud of my team tonight.”
Junior outside hitter Olivia Stant led the Cubs attack with 22 kills, Rachelle Burdine had 22 assists and Madison Martin added 25 digs. Also pitching in were Lindsay Wickersham, Cecilia Brown and Makayla Page, all of whom have missed action because of injuries in the early part of the season.
Erin Beene topped St. Joseph’s with 15 kills. The Redstickers also got 21 digs from Simone Moreau, 20 assists from Camille Counce and 17 assists from Olivia Judice.
St. Joseph’s coach Sivi Miller was not on the sideline for the match. Miller is in quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, but is not ill according to SJA athletic director Dorinda Beaumont.
St. Joseph’s assistant coach Keenan Ruff took over.
“(Mt. Carmel) is a rival,” Ruff said. “I always love going up against them because they are a solid group of young ladies. Their coach is amazing, and it's always fun to go up against them and see our girls give it their all.”
In the first game, Abby Johnson’s kill gave Mt. Carmel a 5-3 lead. St. Joseph’s responded by winning 12 of the next 13 points, eight on Judice’s serve, to take a 15-6 lead. Three kills by Stant helped the Cubs fight back to tie the score 19-19.
It was not enough as SJA’s Beene and Julia Dwelle teamed up for consecutive blocks to close out the 25-21 win for the Redstickers.
Mt. Carmel took a 10-2 lead in the second game on its way to a 25-16 win.
The third game was close in the early stages, but the Cubs won 11 of 12 points to take an 18-7 lead. St. Joseph’s got no closer than seven points before falling 25-14.
Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth game before the 19-19 tie. The Redstickers were called for two double hits, and Brown had a block as Mt. Carmel won the next three points to take control.