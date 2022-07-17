After scoring 31 runs while winning their first two games at the American Legion state baseball tournament, the Gauthier Amedee Sharks showed they were equally comfortable in a low-scoring contest.
Behind six strong innings from pitcher Nick Gisclair and just enough offense, Gauthier Amedee defeated Gibbs Construction 3-1 in a battle of unbeaten teams Sunday at East Ascension’s Johhny Ambeau Park.
“Gisclair was outstanding,” Gauthier Amedee coach Kade Keowen said. “That’s the deepest he’s gone for us all summer.”
Gauthier Amedee improved to 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament and moves into championship round, which begins Monday afternoon.
The Sharks struck for two runs, both with two outs, in the bottom of the first. Jacob Dunn beat out an infield single and Lee Amedee drew a walk. Cole Poirrier then bounced an RBI single through the middle of the infield, and Caleb Ickes followed with a single to left-center to drive in Amedee.
Gibbs Construction appeared ready to answer in the top of the second after leadoff batter Bradley Pelle reached base on a throwing error by the shortstop Dunn. The sequence left Pelle at second base and nobody out, but that changed quickly when Logan O’Neill hit a ground ball that had a chance to get through the middle of the infield. Instead, Dunn made a diving stop and delivered a throw on-time to first base. Sharks first baseman Will Delaune then threw home where Pelle was tagged out trying to score from second.
“(Pelle) came around third, like he should have, and when the shortstop fielded the ball we tried to stop him,” Gibbs Construction coach Danny Riehm said. “He had just too much momentum. He was running too hard already.”
Gauthier Amedee third baseman Tanner Vadnais made key plays in the middle innings to help Gisclair keep Gibbs Construction off of the scoreboard.
In the fourth inning with runners at first and second and one out, Vadnais fielded a sharp ground ball before stepping on the bag to retire the lead runner. In the fifth, Vadnais dove to his left to take away a hit.
Gibbs Construction scored its run in the sixth inning. Logan Bertucci drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on Pelle’s double. O’Neill drove in Bertucci with a sacrifice fly to right, but Gisclair retired the next two batters to limit the damage.
In the bottom of the inning, Poirrier’s double helped Gauthier Amedee load the bases with one out. Kael Babin drove in a run with a ground ball to shortstop.