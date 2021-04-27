Girls golf
Note: The top four teams, along with the top four individuals on nonqualifying teams, advance to the state tournament.
Division I, Region II
At Beaver Creek
Team scores: Dominican 164; Mount Carmel 168; Dutchtown 170; Mandeville 175; St. Scholastica 177; Destrehan 190; Lutcher 209; Slidell 213; St. Joseph’s 225; Assumption 239; Lakeshore 246; E.D. White 257.
Medalist: Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 72.
Individual state qualifiers: Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 72; Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 78; Aubrey Stark, Northshore 84; Caroline Covington, Denham Springs 85.
Dominican: Ada Holmes 78, Sahithi Koneru 86. Mount Carmel: Victoria Stephens 80, Reagan Krupp 88. Dutchtown: Hannah Pitre 74, Caitlin Dulaney 96. Mandeville: Blair Mckenzie 74, Emily Agnelly 101.
Division II, Region II
At Beaver Creek
Team scores: Newman 141; Ursuline 158; Christ Episcopal 167; St. Martin’s 177; Episcopal 179; Hannan 181; St. Michael 188; S.T. t. Thomas Aquinas 193; University High 204; Ascension Christian 208; Northlake Christian 238; St. Edmund 238; St. John 187; West Feliciana 220; Albany 265; Doyle 272.
Medalist: Lisa Lapeyre, Newman 67.
Individual state qualifiers: Sophia Macias, Episcopal 68; Cassidy Lambert, Sacred Heart 72; Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael 72; Isabella LoBue, St. John 76.
Newman: Lisa Lapeyre 67, Fina Marks 74. Ursuline: Sweden Ladet 77, Ariana Blagrove 81. Christ Episcopal: 69, Ava Martin 98. St. Martin’s: Morgan Guepet 71, Kaitlyn Tillery 106.
LHSAA tennis
At UL-Monroe
Division I
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic-BR 16, 2. Brother Martin 15, 3, St. Paul’s 9, 4. Jesuit 8, 5. Barbe 4, 6. West Monroe 3, 7. (tie) Central-BR 2, Ruston 2, 9 (tie) Hahnville 1, Sam Houston 1, Acadiana 1, Lafayette 1, Mandeville 1.
Singles semifinals
Matthew Armbruster, Brother Martin def. S. Rice, Barbe, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
C. Fremaux, Catholic-BR def. Mark Armbruster, Brother Martin, 6-0, 6-1
Final
Armbruster def. Fremaux, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles semifinals
Robinson-Walker, Brtoher Martin def. St. Martin-Duncan, Catholic-BR 6-2, 6-1
Ellis-Chassiagnac, Catholic-BR def. Hall-Schwartz, St. Paul’s 6-2, 6-0
Final
Ellis-Chassiagnac def. Robinson-Walker, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy 14.5. 2. Mt. Carmel 14, 3. Mandeville 7.5. 4. (tie) C.E. Byrd 4, Dominican 4, West Monroe 4. 7. (tie) Lafayette 3, Northshore 3. 9. (tie) Acadiana 2, H.L. Bourgeois 2, Ruston 2. 12. Alexandria 1, Captain Shreve 1, Slidell 1, St. Amant 1.
Singles semifinals
I. Westmoreland, Mt.Carmel def. M. Whitley, Northshore, 6-0, 6-2
N. Devraj, Mandeville def. M. Dabadie, St. Joseph’s, 6-1, 6-1
Final
N. Devraj, Mandeville def. I. Westmoreland, Mount Carmel, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Arnold-Bountovinas def. Young-Young, 6-4,5-7, 1-0
Guglielmo-Manuel def. Pappas-Cohn, 6-1, 6-1
Final
Guglielmo-Manuel def. Arnold-Bountovinas, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3
Division II
Boys
Team scores: 1. St. Thomas More 16. 2. Neville 12.5. 3. Teurlings 9.5. 4. (tie) E.D. White 5, Vandebilt 6. Caddo Magnet 3. 7. (tie) Lusher 2, Assumption 2, Bolton 2. 10. Ben Franklin 1, David Thibodaux 1, DeRidder 1, Leesville 1, Pearl River 1, St. Aug 1.
Singles semifinals
P. Guidry, Teurlings def. W. Gesser, St. Thomas More, 6-2, 6-4
M. Landreth, St. Thomas More def. C. Bourque, Vandebilt, 6-0, 6-0
Final
Landreth def. Guidry, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles semifinals
Anzalone-Butler, Neville def. Mendoza-Oussse, St. Thomas More, 6-2, 6-2
Davis-Powell, St. Thomas More def. Soignet-Sylvest, E.D. White, 6-3, 6-4
Final
Anzalone-Butler def. Davis-Powell, 6-4, 7-6
Girls
Team scores: 1. Neville 13.5. 2. St. Scholastica 6. 3. Lusher Charter 7.5. 4. E.D. White 6. 5. Woodlawn-BR 5.5. 6. Assumption 4, Vandebilt 4. 8. Ben Franklin 3. 9. Caddo Magnet 2, Opelousas 2, St. Thomas More 2. 12. Eunice 1, Leesville 1, Teurlings 1, West Ouachita 1.
Singles
Semifinals
G. Smith, Lusher, def. L. Graham, Neville, 6-0, 6-0
E. Koch, North Vermilion def. K. Regan, St. Scholastica, 6-3, 6-3
Final
G. Smith def. E. Koch, 6-3, 6-3
Girls semifinals
Doubles
Reynolds-Oakley, Neville def. Bergeron-LeBlanc, E. D. White, 7-5, 6-4
Medine-Medine, Woodlawn-BR def. Patten-Patten, E.D. White, 5-7, 6-1, 1-0
Final
Medine-Medine, Woodlawn-BR def. Reynolds-Oakley, Neville, 6-2, 6-0