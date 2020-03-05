Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones expressed a sentiment that might surprise some people on the eve of the Chargers' Class 3A quarterfinal.
“You know, the quarterfinals ... that's where you usually have a lot of drama,” Jones said. “Getting past this one and the semifinals is tough. This can be the hardest one to win. One thing is sure, we don’t expect anything easy. Sophie B. Wright has a bunch of reasons to want to beat us.”
The third-seeded Chargers (26-7) are certainly no stranger to LHSAA basketball success. They have won five straight LHSAA titles — one in Class 1A, two in 2A and two in 3A. MPA goes into its quarterfinal with 11th-seeded Sophie B. Wright (21-10) wary of an upset. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Madison Prep.
Jones and the Chargers remember all too well when the shoe was on the other seeding foot, so to speak. MPA, a No. 4 seed, upended top-seeded SBW 59-53 in the semifinals a year ago. At the Martin Luther King Classic on Jan. 20, the Chargers edged Wright 69-66.
The MLK victory was part of a string that now includes 17 wins in the past 18 games with eight victories in a row. Jason Perry averages 16.0 per game to lead MPA.
Hot shots
LSU signee Jalen Cook of Walker is one of the most recognized names in Louisiana's high school basketball ranks. The 6-foot senior is averaging 29.8 points per game as the ninth-seeded Wildcats (23-7) prepare to host No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois (28-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A quarterfinal.
The Braves have a prolific guard also in 5-10 Deondre Buggage, who averages 26 per game. Both have been impressive in the playoffs. Cook has scored 34 and 38 in Walker’s two playoff games, while Buggage scored 48 in a first-round win over East Jefferson and then helped HLB upset top-seeded Natchitoches Central.
The teams met a year ago in the first round with Walker notching a 92-53 win. One more victory would put Walker in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament for the third straight season.
Bonus points
It will be St. Louis Catholic times two for Lee High over the next two days. The fourth-seeded Patriots (22-9) host the No. 5 Saints (22-4) in a Division II boys quartertfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
And then on Saturday, top-seeded Lee (27-4) hosts No. 2 SLC (30-3) at 4 p.m. for the Division II girls final.
• Win or lose, Friday marks the end of era for fourth-seeded Brusly of Class 3A. The Panthers (27-5) will play the last home game in their gym when hosting No. 12 Ville Platte (26-10) also at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brusly moves to its new school complex being built adjacent to the current school site in 2020-21.
• Three local teams seeded No. 1 in their select brackets, Scotlandville (31-3) in Division I, Dunham (19-10) in Division III and Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) of Division V, all make their playoff debuts in quarterfinals Friday night. The three schools received regional-round byes.