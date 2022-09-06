An article about the power of positive volleyball might have been a must-read for Maria Gonzalez a few years ago. Now positive thinking and volleyball are what drives the Woodlawn High coach.
“They always say you need to have a positive attitude when you have cancer,” Gonzalez said. “So that is what I try to do … be positive. That and volleyball keep me going.
“When we talked about this round of chemo, I told them it was fine as long as I can work it around our (Woodlawn) schedule and my daughter’s schedule. We’ve been able to do that, which makes me happy.”
Gonzalez is not one to seek attention for herself, but a Stage 3 ovarian cancer diagnosis in early 2021 and events since have others trumpeting the cause. The former McKinley High and Southeastern Louisiana University star has amassed quite a volleyball village in 25 years of club and high school coaching.
Brusly and West Feliciana are hosting a teal game on Sept. 26. The teams are selling T-shirts. Proceeds will go to help the Gonzalez family pay for medical expenses.
“Those coaches are club coaches for me. I had no idea they were planning this,” Gonzalez said. “When I saw that (Facebook notice) it was heartening and emotional.
“I told people I might do a teal game instead of a pink (breast cancer awareness) game. To have people in your life do something like this is special.”
Make no mistake, life is what the 51-year-old Gonzalez has been fighting for since the January 2021 diagnosis of ovarian cancer came after months of feeling sluggish.
After rounds of chemo, she got to ring the bell — the “you beat cancer” sign. Then she ran into another obstacle — COVID-19.
In the weeks after Hurricane Ida, Gonzalez caught COVID and eventually went into respiratory failure. She spent a month in ICU and doctors told her that had she waited two hours longer to seek treatment she would have died. Gonzalez’s recovery included time at a rehab facility where she learned to walk and balance herself again.
Prior to the illness, she underwent a battery of tests that revealed she had inherited the BRCA 1 breast cancer gene from her father, Nelson, who she was then an assistant to at Woodlawn. Her daughter, Lexi, a former St. Michael star now at SLU, also inherited it.
“That was a lot to take in. My husband (Chanis) has been my rock through all of this,” Gonzalez said. “They recommended a double mastectomy for me. My daughter is going to be monitored. I am hopeful that with medical advances she can be healthy.”
When her father retired, Gonzalez was hired as Woodlawn’s head coach for 2022. But plans for that double mastectomy this summer were put on hold when a scan found cancer cells were found in Gonzalez’s pelvic area.
More chemo. After hosting the South Louisiana Invitational last weekend, Gonzalez made the decision to shave her head again.
“People are getting used to seeing me bald,” she said as she prepared for Woodlawn’s Tuesday match with Springfield. “I started wearing a hat again. We’ll see how that goes. Best part is we’re playing today.”