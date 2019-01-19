Lance Robinson of St. Michael the Archangel wasn’t at his best through the semifinals of the Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament at the Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzalez on Saturday.
But everything fell into place quickly when he got to the finals.
Robinson scored one of only three pins in the finals, taking down Charles Travasos in 2 minutes, 29 seconds to win the 145-pound weight division at the 46th annual meet.
“My semifinals was a little bit scratchy because I was cutting weight and I felt gassed,” Robinson said. “The finals felt good. I was relaxed and got it done. I definitely wasn’t going for a pin. It kind of just happened. He was out of position, and I took advantage of it.”
Robinson started out strong with a 4-2 lead coming out of the first period and quickly scored a reversal before pinning Travasos.
“It was a lot of preparation going into the tournament. I wrestled him three times last year. I’ll see him again at state, so I just set the tone.”
Brother Martin won the team title with 295½, followed by Holy Cross with 258½ and Jesuit with 181½.
St. Amant had the highest finish among Baton Rouge area teams with 118 points for sixth place. Catholic was seventh with 114½. The Gators brought home one individual title when Hunter Hawkins defeated Cameron Frost 5-0 in the 170-pound weight class.
Live Oak’s Clayton Hill rallied from an 8-2 deficit to beat Brandon Stein of St. Paul’s and win the 120-pound class. East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney beat Brother Martin’s Seth Alfonson 4-0 to win the 152-pound class, and Zachary’s Wes Brady pinned Holy Cross’ Ryan Doody in 54 seconds to take the 220-pound title.
Dunham’s Grant Rabel just missed winning the 195-pound class. He tied his match against Teurlings Catholic’s David Bernard, 5-5, with a takedown with 20 seconds remaining. But Bernard slipped out of the hold for a one-point escape with one second remaining in the match for a 6-5 victory.
“It’s a team effort,” Brother Martin coach Robby Dauterive said. “We had one champion, four runners-up and four third-place finishers. We placed 12 of 14 in the top six. We would have placed Connor Hoffman (126), but he went down with an injury in the quarterfinals with a big lead.
“It was a really good tournament, but we know Holy Cross is right behind us. In three weeks, it’s going to be up for grabs.”
Basile wrestler Gavin Christ was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler with a 7-5 victory over Brother Martin’s two-time Division I state champion Daniel Croy in the 132-pound weight class. Christ scored a reversal late in the final period to seal the closely contested match for his 111th consecutive victory.
“He’s a strong opponent,” said Christ, a three-time Division II champion who has won 111 consecutive matches. “I think that was his first loss since his freshman year. All credit to him, he’s tough. The reversal sealed the deal for me. Hearing the whole crowd cheered made it that much better. It gave me a little boost of energy to finish the match.”