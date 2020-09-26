Finally, it is time for LHSAA football.
The scrimmages/jamborees held the last week provided a taste of what everyone has wanted. Now the eight-game regular season begins this week.
Some parameters are confusing. If the novel coronavirus had not intervened, this would have been Week 5 of the regular season. But now it is Week 1 … well, sort of.
Instead of playing their original Week 1 opponents, teams are set to play their Week 3 foe.
Sounds a bit odd, right? But it fits with 2020, so just go with it.
After all, “just go with it” is the mantra many of us have lived by since COVID-19 started altering our lives and sports in ways we never imagined back in March.
Seems like an eternity has passed since then. And now that high school football is back it is time to embrace it … even with the COVID restrictions on attendance and other things.
The reality is this – nothing about 2020 has been perfect and some things have been downright awful to watch and live through. Like it or not, high school sports, including football, will not be perfect or “normal” either.
Human nature tells us high school football should be normal and we want it to be. Instead of wanting this season to be something it cannot be it is time to focus on what it is. What this season is first and foremost is a chance for the teams and players to compete.
My last statement will not be popular with the families of some other teams – namely the bands, cheerleaders and dance squads. Let me respectfully point out that the bone you have to pick is not with the LHSAA or the schools, but with state officials who set the 25 percent limit on attendance.
Some schools are seeking larger venues for games so that it possible for more fans and group participation. Others are sticking with tight parameters out of an abundance of caution. I cannot fault either approach.
Proof once again that our COVID-19 world is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Yes, that stinks. Not everything will come up roses. I expect to see some lopsided games as teams struggle to find their footing.
But for many of us, the world is a little brighter. The high school football season we thought we might not have is here.
Celebrate it. Go to a game if you can. Watch on TV or livestream.
The wait is over.
Stadium reveal
Central High scrimmaged East Ascension last Thursday at its upgraded stadium, which includes artificial turf. The Wildcats host Belaire its regular season debut this Thursday.
“It was a wonderful night,” Central coach Sid Edwards said of the scrimmage. “Just to play in our new stadium and on the field.”
The addition of turf at Central makes Scotlandville as the lone District 4-5A team that plays on natural grass.
Another 4-5A tribute
Memorial tributes continue to come in for Denham Springs lineman Remy Hidalgo a week after his death.
Zachary’s tribute, a purple and gold No. 77 decal affixed to the back of all player helmets prior to a scrimmage/jamboree vs. West Feliciana Friday night.