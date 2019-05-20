Focusing on goals and putting in the work to make them a reality is a process that has come naturally to Brusly High’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux.
A senior whose pitching sparked the Panthers to the Class 3A softball championship last month, Comeaux has also excelled in volleyball and in the classroom, and is The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year.
Comeaux got her start playing T-ball as a youngster. Early on, she found out the value of hard work, and she has used that approach to excel in sports and school.
“My family is a big part of it,” Comeaux said. “Since I was a little girl, my sisters always played softball. My dad was always my coach, and he always pushed me to work harder. I would always be in the yard practicing, hitting off the tee. I love it so much; I just wanted to do it all the time.”
Comeaux signed with Southeastern Louisiana last November as part of a seven-player softball class. The opportunity to play at the collegiate level was literally a dream come true.
“Since I was little, I wanted to play college ball,” Comeaux said. “We actually wrote a letter to ourselves in fifth grade (at Lukeville Upper Elementary) when we were graduating. Out teacher brought it to us, and one of my goals was to play college softball. Its amazing that I had that dream and I actually fulfilled it.”
Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier saw first-hand Comeaux’s athletic ability and work ethic. He has also seen a team player.
“She’s been one of the best players in the state for a couple of years,” Bouvier said. “She’s gotten a lot of individual awards, and this year she finally got that team title. But she’s really just a humble kid. She wants those awards, but she’s not upset if she doesn’t get them. She’s just honored to be recognized with all the other girls.”
Recognition has come regularly for Comeaux, a two-sport standout who earned academic all-state honors in both sports this year.
In volleyball, she earned 2017 and 2018 first team all-district honors and was also the recipient of the 2018 Brusly coaches award. Her play helped the Panthers advance to the regional round of the Division III playoffs.
In softball, Comeaux led the Panthers in the circle the batter's box. During her senior season, she posted a 25-1 record, a 0.56 ERA and had 288 strikeouts while batting .558 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. A three-time all-district, All-Metro and all-state player, she was the most valuable player of the Class 3A title game after Brusly defeated Caldwell Parish 3-2.
It was the Panthers' first state title since 2013 and their first title game appearance since 2017, when Brusly lost 5-3 to North Vermillion in 10 innings. That heartbreaking defeat helped the Panthers maintain their focus in the 2019 championship game.
“You’re going to have nerves before the championship game, but it wasn’t as bad because we had those experiences playing at the state tournament,” Comeaux said. “Our team has been there nine consecutive years, so we’re pretty used to the environment. We were playing hard, trying to get (the title) for our school and our town.”
For Comeaux, it was years in the making.