It was fitting that Homer defensive back Lamichael Greer capped off No. 2 Homer’s 40-6 win over White Castle with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown Friday night.
The second-seeded Pelicans dominated their Class 1A quarterfinal with a defense that forced nine turnovers and held No. 10 White Castle to 88 yards total offense. Greer’s TD was the only defensive score for the Pelicans, who had 11 tackles for loss.
Homer (9-3) won 15-13 at White Castle in the 2020 quarterfinals, but the Bulldogs were no match this time. White Castle (5-6) trailed 19-6 after three quarters and faded in the fourth quarter.
Homer’s passing attack sputtered for most of the game, but running back Elyjay Curry was hard to tackle all night. Curry ran 20 times for 228 yards, and had TD runs of 31, 7 and 48 yards.
Pelicans quarterback Tekelvionta Kidd completed only 4 of 16 passes, but two of the receptions went for touchdowns to Devontae Champ.
White Castle’s Jacob Green rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown. Bulldogs quarterback Hakeem Young had a 59-yard touchdown pass called back because of a penalty, and was intercepted five times.
How it was won
The first half was close throughout as both teams turned the ball over as often as they made first downs.
Late in the first quarter, Homer appeared ready to add to a 7-0 lead when it drove into White Castle territory. At the WC 27, Greer took a handoff 15 yards around left end, but fumbled the ball. Green scooped the ball up and returned it 87 yards before being pushed out at the HHS 1.
But, on the next play from scrimmage, the ball was snapped over Young’s head, and Gregory Williams recovered for Homer.
Homer went on to take a 13-0 lead into halftime, and added another score in the third quarter before White Castle finally scored.
Players of the game
The Homer defense: The Pelicans had 11 tackles for loss, intercepted six passes and recovered three fumbles. Greer had two interceptions, linebacker Walteze Champ recovered two fumbles, and Takeldrick Webb also had two interceptions.
They said it
White Castle coach Marc Brown: “The turning point was being on the 1-yard line and not getting in. At that point, I think the momentum had swung and we didn’t take advantage of that. Not to take anything away from Homer, they’re a very good football team, but we had a lot of self-inflicted things tonight that hurt us. When you get to the quarterfinals you have to take advantage of every opportunity, and we just didn’t do it.”
Notable
Hurt by penalties, White Castle had trouble sustaining drives. Overall, the Bulldogs were flagged 13 times for 157 yards in penalties.
The two teams combined for 13 turnovers. In the first half alone, there were nine. After losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions in the first half, Homer settled down and was turnover-free in the final two quarters.
Homer advances to the semifinals where it will face no. 6 Haynesville. The Pelicans defeated Haynesville 49-0 in a District 1-1A game on Nov. 5.