Class 5A/4A
1. Catholic (1-1): When it comes to the football’s two big Es — effort and execution — the 5-5A Bears were 1-1 in a loss to Karr. They refused to give up, and it served them well. A revamped offensive line was tested and so was the defense. Now 4A St. Thomas More looms.
2. Zachary (1-0) and East Ascension (2-0): The 4-5A Broncos’ game with Lake Charles College Prep was canceled, while the 5-5A Spartans went to New Orleans ousted 4A Warren Easton in overtime. Both have a quality win, but for now, are just below Catholic.
4. Scotlandville (2-0): A pre-hurricane game of musical opponents ended with an easy win over St. Helena. The 4-5A Hornets look good but also know challenges await.
5. Dutchtown (2-0): The 5-5A Griffins went on the road for the second straight week and this time beat Vandebilt Catholic. So far, so steady.
6. Central (2-0): What was notable was not that the 4-5A Wildcats beat 1A power Southern Lab, but the 40-point margin of victory. Great start but more to come.
7. St. Amant (2-0): So far, so good for the Gators, whose matchup with 3A Lutcher this week is sure to reveal things about both teams.
8. Walker (1-1): The 4-5A Wildcats have a big win over Fontainebleau and a big loss to St. Thomas More in a hurricane matchup created on the fly. We will learn more about Walker in the weeks ahead.
9. Plaquemine (1-1): Ditto No. 8. The 7-4A Green Devils lost big to STM to open the season and beat a talented 1A West St. John team.
10, Live Oak (1-1): After losing a heartbreaker to 3A West Feliciana, the 4-5A Eagles excelled against 2A power Kentwood. We will soon see how this team evolves.
On the outside looking in: Livonia, Istrouma.
Class 3A and below
1. Madison Prep (2-0): The Chargers take over the top spot even though they did not post a big win. This is an unbeaten, talented team that has work to do and a bull's-eye on its back.
2. St. James (1-1) and University (1-1): The streak of 16 wins is over for 9-3A St. James,and after a loss to 5A Destrehan, it can get down to being the best 3A team they can be. The message is much the same for U-High, which faces Parkview in 7-3A this week.
4. Lutcher (2-0): Are the 9-3A Bulldogs back? They have a solid line, a talented young quarterback and a highly productive running back. Their game with 5A St. Amant is among the week’s more intriguing.
5. Parkview Baptist (2-0) and Brusly (1-1): Parkview of 7-3A is a traditional power that has a chance to gauge its progress this week vs. University. Brusly had chances to upend Madison Prep and its 7-3A game with West Feliciana is intriguing too.
7. Southern Lab (1-1): Where do the 6-1A Kittens go after a loss to a 5A team? Off to play another 5A team in Scotlandville. Remember, this route is designed with postseason success in mind.
8. Catholic-PC (1-1): The 5-1A Hornets lost in the final seconds to Riverside Academy in a 61-57 shootout and face 2A Episcopal on Thursday. Notable game for both.
9, Episcopal (2-0): After two easy nondistrict wins at home, the 2A Knights head to New Roads to face CHSPC. Big test here.
10. East Iberville (2-0) and Ascension Catholic (1-0): Both 7-1A teams still have some things to prove, but it should be fun watching their seasons develop.
On the outside looking in: Albany (2-0), Northeast (2-0) and West Feliciana (2-0).