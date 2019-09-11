Parkview Baptist started the action with strong serving in a 3-0 sweep of St. John of Plaquemine in girls volleyball action Wednesday at Parkview.
Seven different Parkview players combined for 14 aces as the Eagles soared to 25-13, 25-17 and 25-7 victories over St. John.
Maddie McReynolds had four aces. Madison Cassidy and Taylor Sharer had three each, and Taylor Daugherty finished with two. Cassidy, Daugherty, Sharer and Lindsay Lessard are returning starters from a team that advanced to the Division III quarterfinals last season.
“We were very consistent with serving tonight,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “I was happy with that. Strong serving, ball control and handling the net is our style. It was an overall great team effort. We’re looking forward to a good season. We have a number of girls who can play multiple positions, so that’s good.”
Parkview (4-1) got eight kills from Sharer, five from Cassidy and three from Lessard. The trio combined for five blocks. Daugherty kept the offense moving with 12 assists.
St. John (3-5) was led by Madison Young and Dannie Durand with five kills. Grayson Schnebelen added four kills. Katie Blanchard had 19 assists.
“I thought we competed well,” St. John coach Caitlyn Hester said. “Parkview runs a quick offense so this will help us down the line. We have some areas we need to improve. I thought Madison Young played well.”
Madden said St. John, which advanced to the Division V regionals last season, is a scrappy team. “St. John never quit,” she said. “We had to play our game to beat them.”
Parkview’s focus this year is unity. “Playing together and being one unit is what we strive for,” Madden said. “We didn’t have any lulls tonight. Taylor Daugherty did a great job of distributing the ball.”
Parkview turned a 12-9 lead in the second set into a 19-11 advantage with a 7-2 run. St. John was able to get within 21-15 before Parkview pulled away.
St. John led 1-0 in the third set. Parkview went on a 9-0 run with McReynolds serving and Lessard at the net. There were several long rallies in the set, but Parkview won them all. McReynolds finished the set with a tip for the winning margin.
Parkview plays in the Dutchtown tournament Thursday and Saturday. The Eagles will face West Feliciana, Lakeshore, Live Oak and Airline. “We’ll face a good variety of teams and fine tune things,” she said.