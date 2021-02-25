Top-seeded Madison Prep of Class 3A and defending Class 2A champion Doyle topped the list of area teams punching their tickets to the LHSAA girls basketball tournament with Thursday wins.
Presleigh Scott scored a game-high 43 points to help top-seeded Doyle down Rayville 85-71 in its quarterfinal. Madison Prep ousted Loranger 46-25 in its quarterfinal.
Division III Episcopal and Class1A East Iberville also advanced with Thursday wins. Here is a breakdown:
MADISON PREP 46, LORANGER 25: Laila Robinson scored a game-high 18 points for the Chargers (18-2), a semifinalist a year ago.
MPA advances to play District 7-3A rival Brusly in its semifinal scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at SLU’s University Center in Hammond.
Aynessia Bell contributed eight points for the winners. Myan Barthelemy led ninth-seeded Loranger with 10 points.
DOYLE 86, RAYVILLE 71: In Livingston, the Tigers (26-3) have now won 20 games in a row and advance to the LHSAA tourney for the second straight year.
Doyle meets fifth-seeded Avoyelles Public Charter in a 2A semifinal set for 5 p.m. Monday at SLU’s University Center in Hammond.
EPISCOPAL 53, ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 9: Second-seeded Episcopal advanced to the Division III semifinals for the second straight year with post player Izzy Bezzelman leading the way.
Bezzelman scored a game-high 21 points. The Knights (24-3) face No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas in a semifinal set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Jewel Jones added 12 points in the semifinal win for EHS.
EAST IBERVILLE 60, LOGANSPORT 53: Recent Centenary signee Dedreka Wilson scored 16 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to help top-seeded EIHS (22-6) of Class 1A advance to the LHSAA tourney for the second time in three years.
Taylor Gordon had 15 points and Ty Mosby added 12 for the Tigers, who play fourth-seeded North Central at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at SLU’s University Center in Hammond.
CAPTAIN SHREVE 54, WALKER 46: In Walker, the third-seeded Wildcats saw their season come to an end.
Caitlin Travis led Walker (29-4) with 20 points in the Class 5A quarterfinal.
NORTHWEST 63, ALBANY 55: Mary Leday scored a game-high 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwest past No. 2 Albany in a Class 3A semifinal played at AHS.
Aubrey Hoyt and Emma Fuller each had 16 points to lead Albany (21-6). Katlyn Manuel added 13 for NHS.