Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson committed to LSU in front of teammates in the school’s gym on Tuesday morning.
No media were allowed in the gym for the announcement, which Jackson made in front of a set of teammates. Jackson’s commitment gives the Tigers the top two 2023 RBs. Trey Holly of Union Parish previously committed.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Jackson is Louisiana’s No. 12 prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247 sports. He is the top-rated Louisiana running back in the class and also is ranked sixth nationally for 247sports.
In 2021, Jackson rushed for 2,031 yards on 138 carries and scored 29 touchdowns. Jackson averaged 184.6 yards per game and 14.7 yards per carry. It was his first varsity season and also the first varsity season for the Patriots, who advanced to the Division II quarterfinals.
Along with being a rushing leader, Jackson was able to use his speed to ab effective return specialist and displayed the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
Jackson placed fourth in the Class 4A 100 meters at the LHSAA Outdoor Track meet with a time of 10.89 seconds.
Jackson produced a list of 10 finalists earlier this year but had focused on visits to SEC schools this summer — including LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M. His other finalists were Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Baylor.