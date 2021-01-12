It’s not breaking news that St. Joseph’s Academy and Baton Rouge High are rivals.
The rivalry played itself out on the soccer field Tuesday night as St. Joseph’s walked away victorious.
St. Joseph’s (9-1-6) scored two goals in the first half in a 2-0 victory at Baton Rouge High.
“Baton Rouge High is a great program. We know that they’re a quality program,” St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche said. “We knew they were going to defend us well. We knew we were going to have to be patient and move the ball around. That’s what our game plan tonight was to honestly (see if we could run) them into the ground. That’s what we tried to do for 80 minutes.”
Grace Anne Crifasi hit a shot just over the Baton Rouge keeper’s head that dropped in to give St. Joseph’s a 1-0 in the seventh minute.
The Redstickers dominated possession, getting 25 shots on goal compared to Baton Rouge High's three.
Laurel Viguerie scored in the 22nd minute after Baton Rouge’s keeper charged up but failed to stop the ball, allowing Viguerie a free shot at the goal.
“I thought it was a good match,” said Baton Rouge High coach Shelia Achee, whose team fell to 8-9-4. “We knew for us it was going to be a major defensive match. We don’t have a tremendous offense. They’re a top-five team. I felt like it was unfortunate we gave up that first goal. It was a beautiful goal. She hit a great strike. It was unfortunate we gave that up early. She hit a beautiful ball and at that point, it’s not a lot you can do about it.
“Kudos to them. I thought they played really well and were disciplined,” Achee said. “I thought our kids played good defense. We knew we would get only one or two chances and I thought we had a real good chance on the corner. Their keeper came up with a big save. I thought both teams were real patient in doing what they had to do to try and win the match.”
Carmouche complimented his team’s defense.
“Our defense played smart. They cycled the ball through,” he said. “They helped with the buildup. They limited their long balls, just helped us hold possession. We knew they were going to get a couple of counterattack opportunities, we just needed to absorb it, spread it back out and continue the attack.”
St. Joseph’s improved to 2-0 in district play heading into the last district contest Friday against Zachary. Baton Rouge dropped to 0-1 in district play before the team travels to play Central-BR.
“It’s a quality district opponent,” Carmouche said of Baton Rouge High. “We’ve got a great rivalry with Baton Rouge High. It’s never going to be an easy match for either team no matter where we play and when we play. It was a quality win for us to come out tonight and beat them on their field.”