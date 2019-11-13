When Germaine “Juice” Williams was an assistant football coach at Assumption High the youth practice field was next to the AHS practice field. That was part of the reason why Williams and his wife agreed to let their oldest son play football as a six-year-old. After the first practice, a youth coach approached him.
“He said, ‘Look, we’ve got to move your son up to the seven and eight-year-old team. He’s too good for those kids,’” the former LSU running back recalled. “At his first practice for the 7-8 team, he hit a kid and knocked him out. So I knew he could play.”
Ascension Catholic’s Jai Williams has been playing ever since. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back/linebacker plays hard and hits hard, following in the footsteps of his father, who set what was then a Louisiana career rushing record with 8,048 yards during his career at ACHS in the late 1980s.
“I do think we run alike in some ways,” Jai Williams said. “I’ve seen film of him. There no shuffling feet. We run hard and are determined. He says he was faster ... I think it's what and what.”
Going into the Bulldogs’ 2 p.m. Saturday playoff game with Riverside Academy at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium, Jai Williams has 1,106 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. Last week, he broke his father’s school record for TDs in a career with a 101. He has 7,074 career yards. A chip off the old? Their Not completely. The positions on offense/defense are the same. But Germaine Williams weighed 230 pounds his senior season at ACHS.
First-year ACHS coach Benny Saia believes Jai Williams is — pound-for-pound — one of Louisiana’s best player. For Saia, he is one of a kind. That is high praise from the former Dutchtown High coach who coached the likes of NFL players Eric Reid, Eddie Lacy, Landon Collins and Justin Reid.
“I’ve never had another player like him,” Saia said. “He never leaves the field for us. And you’ll never seen him take a slow step, not even when it’s 101 degrees outside. I think he is every bit as good on defense as he is on offense. He will come up and hit you. And he’s just a good kid.
“Landon played both ways his senior year, but that was different. He only played so many snaps on offense. You can say this is a small school thing. Well … I’ve coached at small schools and I’ve never had another guy come close to what he does.”
As a sophomore and junior, Jai Williams earned all-state honors and helped lead Ascension Catholic to Division IV select title game. The Bulldogs finished as runners-up both times.
Arguably his biggest game came against Southern Lab last season. The Bulldogs lost, but Jai Williams ran for 332 yards and also had 13 tackles. Current LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price led the Kittens to victory. Germaine Williams got into a debate with SLHS fans who informed him “they” had the best running back in the state. “I told them we did.”
The next day former LSU teammate Kevin Mawae, now an assistant coach at Arizona State, called. He told Germaine Williams an ASU recruiter at the game said, “Jai Williams … he’s the truth.”
Some major schools have expressed interest in Jai Williams, including ASU, Memphis, Kentucky and LSU. The most intense interest has come from others, like Nicholls and the University of Louisiana. His stature and the fact that he is not academically qualified could put him on a path to a junior college.
Jai Williams says all that can wait. The Bulldogs and the playoffs come first.
“I really like my team,” Jai Williams said. “The chemistry is good. The offense is new, but it’s more a team offense. It fits this team. We get along and play for each other. I trust them.”
Jai Williams also put trust in Saia’s Wing-T offense, which has cut his number of carries in half. The change likely will prevent the younger Williams from challenging his father’s record, but it leaves him fresher for the playoffs.
Germaine Williams, who owns his own roofing company, is happy to be along for the ride, never missing a game.
“My Dad always tells me to stay humble and be thankful for my God-given ability,” Jai Williams said. “And to play hard.”