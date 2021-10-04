Every football coach knows that some victories are more significant than others. But there are times netting just one win … or several … serves the greater good for a team.
Which is why St. Michael (3-1) and Live Oak (4-0) face a pivotal crossroads with powerful opponents this week.
“Given what happened with the storm and being out of school for a week, I can’t be more pleased with how we have played so far,” LOHS coach Blane Westmoreland said. “We have made adjustments, worked together and found ways to win.
“Obviously, we also know what we facing. Zachary is one of the top programs in the state year in and year out. Coach (David) Brewerton and his staff do such a great job preparing their team. They have talent and they also expect to win.”
The Eagles (4-0) host second-ranked Zachary (5-0) for a District 5-5A opener set for Friday night. Also on Friday, St. Michael (3-1, 2-0) travels to Olympia Stadium to take on a new District 7-4A challenge in Liberty (4-0, 2-0). Both games begin at 7 p.m.
“I am very pleased with the start. Our defense has pitched three shutouts and only been scored on once for seven points in four games, which is amazing,” first-year St. Michael coach Zachary Leger said. “Offensively, we are slowly starting to find our groove week after week.
“Every week we are finding new ways to add to the game plan and to get more people involved with it.”
There are questions that require answers in both scenarios. The first involves playing Liberty, a first-year varsity team that faced its biggest test last week while claiming a 34-27 come-from-behind victory.
Ironically, the Warriors lone loss was to Live Oak in a 14-0 game. The Eagles are the only St. Michael opponent to date with a winning record. The Warriors other opponents have combined to win one game. Two of Live Oak’s opponents also are winless while rebounding from Hurricane Ida-related issues.
There is no question that the victories served a greater good for both programs. Leger, a former Bishop Sullivan (previous name for St. Michael) and UL lineman, is selling his program, a task winning makes easier.
A big story for the Warriors is the addition of new offensive coordinator in Blake Kling, a long-time Dutchtown assistant. Kling joined the SMHS staff in July and Leger is pleased with how well the Warriors have picked up the scheme.
Nicholas Johnson leads the spread-oriented attack with 572 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Damon Blocker has 225 rushing yards and 168 passing yards. Punter Dawson Lee is averaging 50.3 yards on six attempts.
For Live Oak, many things revolve around running back/defensive back TJ Magee, who entered last week’s game with South Terrebonne averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Tyler Graves has passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Michael’s Leger notes how the 7-4A race has been reshaped by the addition of Liberty and the emergence of Belaire (3-1), which posted a signature-type win over Plaquemine last week.
“Liberty has speed and size,” Leger said. “They are explosive. The district is already changed in ways I don’t think anybody expected. We are anxious to match up with them (Liberty) and see what happens.”