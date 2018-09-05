Broadmoor High coach Elliott Wilkins might want to consult with his basketball coach before taking on Walker.
One of the basketball players who helped Walker win the Class 5A title last spring, wide receiver Brian Thomas, had quite a football debut with four receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-18 victory at Dutchtown.
The 6-foot-4 Thomas hadn’t played a single snap in a high school game before that. Walker coach Lester Ricard was relishing his luck. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Broadmoor. It is one of four Thursday games involving BR teams. Also notable, McKinley and Friendship Capitol meet in their annual Downtown Showdown at Memorial Stadium.
“That’s an understatement,” Ricard said with a laugh. “Two years in a row I hit the jackpot with those guys coming out. Brian, Jalen (Cook), Kolby Moncree, Trent Montgomery, it’s been a blessing.”
Ricard knew Thomas was going to be a good player, but wasn’t expecting such a spectacular breakout so soon. Thomas scored on TD receptions of 89, 63 and 75 yards, two of them screen passes where he grabbed a quick throw and did the rest on talent.
Thomas scored all three offensive touchdowns, the other two coming on pass interception returns, and had all but 36 yards of the Walker total offense that night.
“I was surprised at all the big plays,” Thomas said. “I just wanted to make plays for my team. After the game I was amazed. I didn’t think (my first game) would go that way. Expected just a normal game.”
Thomas is not a complete football novice.
“I had played football,” he said. “I always wanted to play but my dad didn’t want me to play as a freshman. He wanted me to focus on basketball.”
There’s a good reason. Thomas has multiple basketball offers, among them Florida, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. He also has one from LSU in football, with more coming, Ricard said.
“I’d put him next to (Dunham 5-star recruit Derek) Stingley,” Ricard said. “Jalen is usually guarding Brian in practice. Iron sharpens iron.”
For Walker continue to do that it needs continued improvement from it’s offensive line and quarterback Ethan McMasters, who emerged as a starter after a three-way preseason battle.
Wilkins knows what his team is facing and says the Bucs needs to cut the mistakes from last week’s 14-12 victory against Tara. Another strong rushing performance from Dedrick Talbert would help keep them off the field. He had 107 yards on 19 carries and the game-deciding TD.
The Broadmoor secondary of Patrick Lee, Cameron White, Donald Jones and Brannon Hills will face its toughest test to date.
“Their wide receivers are what drives them,” Wilkins said. “They can take a short route and take it a long way or get you on the deep pass.”