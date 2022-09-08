JAIDEN AUSBERRY
LB University Sr.
The Notre Dame commitment commands a UHS defensive unit proved it is both young and talented with that shutout of Woodlawn and LSU QB commitment Rickie Collins last week. In Rummel, the Cubs will face a different type of challenge with Ausberry cast as both a leader and playmaker.
C’ZAVIAN “Zae” TEASETT
QB Scotlandville Sr.
Those who follow Baton Rouge football know that the Hornets’ lefty QB is one of area’s most talented signal callers. A signature win over a top program like Karr would enhance his resume and raise Scotlandville’s stature. Doing it with new skill players in the lineup also would be impressive.
DWANYE WINFIELD
QB Lutcher Sr.
The Class 4A Bulldogs (1-0) travel to play Class 2A/Division III St. Charles Catholic (1-0) in an intriguing River Parishes matchup. Defense powers the Comets, who have wins over 2023 QB1 Arch Manning and Newman. Enter Winfield, a dual threat QB who finished with 427 total yards last week.