BRUSLY — Two longtime rivals sought to move past close losses one week earlier, but both battled an uncontrollable adversary Friday night.
Soggy conditions created a stalemate between Parkview Baptist and Brusly in the first half, but the Panthers broke loose with two touchdowns in the second half to shut out the Eagles 17-0 in District 7-3 action at Panther Stadium.
“When you come out here and practice in dry weather, it’s tough to adjust, but we got used to it and got where we wanted to be in the ballgame,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said.
A Josh Westly 20-yard touchdown with 2:45 left in the third quarter broke the stalemate.
The Panthers (3-5, 1-4) set up the scoring drive when they took possession on downs at their own 44, followed by keepers of eight and five yards by quarterback Nick Pennell.
Westly finished the game with 18 carries for 89 yards.
The Brusly defense held Parkview (4-4, 2-3) to only five yards on the following possession. Carries by Wesley and Pennell paved the way for Nathan Landry to pad the Panthers' lead on a 34-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the game.
Parkview’s misfortunes continued when Grant Watts scored on a 35-yard interception from quarterback Romah Mulet.
“We had too many penalties offensively that killed us, and until we get that fixed, we can talk about referees on this and that, but we’re clearly doing something wrong and we’ve got to get it right,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “We have to get better at it, and until we do, we’re not going to get our own way.”
The slick turf and solid defensive showings by both teams left the game scoreless at halftime.
The Eagles mustered only 68 total yards in the first half. Junior quarterback Rama Mula completed four of 10 passes for 40 yards, while CJ Golden carried seven times for 28 yards.
Neither team crossed midfield in the first half of the game.
“Not only were both teams good on defense in the first half, but they were also good on the punt game,” Schooler said. “Parvkiew is a really good football team, and their defensive front is as good as we’ve seen all season, so to come back and score seventeen points was big for us.”
Pennell passed only once on a short completion to Blane DeBenedetto.
The conditions did not make much difference, Pennell said.
“We had already been through all this before, so we were prepared,” he said. “We’ve played in these conditions already this season and we did it last year in our playoff game against Eunice.”
The win was Brusly’s first against Parkview Baptist since 1999, in Randal Gay’s senior year with the Panthers.
The Eagles were flagged eight times for 90 yards, while Brusly lost 85 yards on nine penalties.