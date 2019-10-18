Eric Randall threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Damien Knighten to lift Baker to a 20-14 overtime win at Parkview on Friday night.
The Eagles had a chance to tie the game on their overtime possession, but Chy Rivers' pass to Roman Mula was caught out of bounds on fourth-and-goal, giving Baker a dramatic victory.
Kiley Clifton had tied the game with a 45-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Parkview (4-3, 2-2 District 7-3A) also had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Miles Doherty's 46-yard field goal attempt came up short as time expired.
Early on, Baker (4-2, 3-1) struck first with a short rush from Clifton. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good, giving the Buffaloes a 6-0 lead with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Mula’s mobility was a major factor on the Eagles’ first possession. Playing quarterback, he rushed for 11 yards to bail Parkview out of a second-and-long situation, followed by another first-down rush. But a dropped pass by Christian Williams brought up fourth down, forcing Parkview to punt. The Eagles tried some trickery, sending running back Isaac Ponder up the middle on a fake, but he was short of the first down by a yard and Baker took over on downs.
Knighten, playing quarterback, kept for a 27-yard gain after the Buffaloes were in danger of going three-and-out. Knighten connected with with wide receiver Jaylin Pendleton for a 19-yard gain on the next third down, but the drive eventually stalled.
The Baker defense did a good job of containing star Parkview running back CJ Golden on the following drive, but chemistry between Mula and Rivers allowing the Eagles to push down the field. Mula kept for 10 yards to the left, then picked up 8 yards on the right side to set up a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Golden to make it 7-6.
The Eagles looked to keep the momentum as junior linebacker Ian Pourciau intercepted Knighten on the next Baker possession, allowing the Eagles to go to work at their own 32, but the score remained the same until Harrison Warren's interception set up a 3-yard touchdown for Golden for Parkview, which led 14-6 midway through the third quarter.
The score remained there until a snap went over Doherty's head for a safety with just over 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 14-8. The mishap was followed by Clifton's tying touchdown run. Baker went for 2 again and failed, leaving a tie game.
Mula and the Parkview offense had one final chance to take the lead. Parkview drove to the 44, then faked a punt. Baker defender Desmond Windon picked off Gabe Mitchell but was called for defensive pass interference, giving Parkview the ball at the Buffaloes' 29-yard line with 5 seconds left. But Doherty's attempt was short, and the game headed to overtime.
The Randall-to-Knighten connection allowed Baker to strike first in overtime, though Pourciau blocked the 2-point attempt that followed.
On Parkview's possession, Mula carried for 2 yards, then backup Kade Pearl entered the game at quarterback for the Eagles. He handed the ball off to Golden, who was tackled in the backfield. Rivers kept for 5 yards on third down, bringing up fourth-and-goal. Rivers was in at quarterback on the final play, but Mula couldn't keep his feet inbounds, sealing Baker's victory.
The Eagles will aim to get back to their winning ways as they face Brusly on the road next week.