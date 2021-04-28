When Don Barrow got home from practice Wednesday, he noticed he had a missed call. The McKinley High School baseball coach hit redial and got a surprise he never expected.
“When I called the number, I got the Rummel coach and he asked me if I heard what had happened,” Barrow said. “I told him, ‘No, I was at practice, enlighten me.’ ”
Rummel’s Frank Cazeaux did just that, informing Barrow that there had been a change in the LHSAA’s Division I select bracket and that No. 10 McKinley would now play the No. 7 Raiders in a best-of-three games regional series set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Rummel.
The Panthers (10-21) and another local team, Scotlandville, also saw its opponent change after a self-reported administrative error forced St. Paul’s to forfeit 19 games. St. Paul's was the No. 8 seed and was supposed to host St. Augustine before the change was made.
Instead of being in the No. 8 seed, St. Paul’s now travels to play No. 5 Holy Cross on Friday. Scotlandville moves up to the No. 11 seed and faces No. 6 Brother Martin on Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
The area's top Division I team, No. 4 Catholic still receives a regional bye and will now play the St. Paul's-Holy Cross winner instead of the Holy Cross-Scotlandville winner.
St. Paul's athletic director Craig Ketelsen Wednesday took responsibility for the error in a story written for the New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune.
“There was a lack of communication regarding an eligibility issue, and I am responsible for that," Ketelson said. "We inadvertently broke LHSAA rules, and we anticipate we will have to forfeit 19 wins. It was an administrative error done by the school and not the baseball program.”
Barrow sees the change is another chance for his team to learn.
“You have to be flexible and be able to adjust to change,” Barrow said. “And that is what we will do. The plan is to play two games Friday. We’ll hopefully be able to get both in and see what happens from there.”
Jim Derry contributed to this story.