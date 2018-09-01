RESERVE — Melvin McClay ran for 220 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Plaquemine High School past East St. John 42-20 in a nondistrict season opener played Friday at ESJHS.
The eighth-ranked Green Devils (1-0) of Class 4A rolled up 416 total yards. McClay had three rushing TDs and also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Herb Thomas, who finished 7-for-8 for 51 yards and two TDs.
McClay's biggest play with a 58-yard scoring run. Plaquemine raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead on the Class 5A Wildcats (0-1). Cullen Scott led the PHS defense with seven tackles.
WEST FELICIANA 23, EAST FELICIANA 6: In St. Francisville, defending Class 3A champion WFHS (1-0) got 79 rushing yards on 17 carries with two TDs from Deondre Cummings.
Rodney White led East Feliciana with 68 rushing yards on 19 carries
ST. JOHN 59, RIDGEWOOD 0: In Metairie, the Eagles (1-0) snapped a 20-game losing streak in a big way with quarterback Adam Blanchard setting the tone.
Blanchard passed for four TDs and the Eagles’ other QB, Isaiah Jones added two TD passes and a rushing TD. Justin Rivet had two TD catches and also returned Ridgewood kickoff 80 yards for another TD.
Connie Lockett led the Eagles in rushing with 75 yards and one TD. Four other players also scored TDs for SJHS.
ST. MICHAEL 14, EPISCOPAL 7: The Class 4A Warriors (1-0) worked overtime to give coach Joey Sanchez his first career win at the school.
Chris Sehring scored both TDs for St. Michael, including the game-winner on a 6-yard run in overtime. Sehring opened the scoring with a 3-yard run. Episcopal then tied it on Austin Jemison’s 22-yard TD run.
SPRINGFIELD 56, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 27: In Springfield, senior running back John’L Fryson had a career night. He rushed for 378 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns for the host Bulldogs (1-0).