Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield.
There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position.
Jenkins’ emphatic response to both: Take a look at Winfield on film.
“They don’t know what position he could play,” Jenkins said. “They also question his speed. Turn on the tape and show me a guy that catches him.
"That’s including the guy (St. James’ Shazz Preston) that’s at Alabama right now that couldn’t catch him, and no one questions his speed. He’s played against big-time guys that are getting recruited and he’s run away from all of them.”
Winfield, a three-star prospect by On3Sports with scholarship offers from Central Florida, Louisville, Virginia, Nicholls State and Grambling, is simply known by “Lunch” in his football-crazed community and tight-knit Lutcher High student body.
It’s a nickname handed down from his grandfather when Winfield, a toddler at the time, swiped a piece of chicken out of his grandfather’s hand and gobbled it down.
“I took his lunch, and he named me after that,” Winfield said with a laugh. “That’s pretty much what they all call me.”
He’s also one of the best football players in Lutcher history going into his senior season and according to Jenkins, and also the “unquestioned” leader of this year’s team.
Lutcher’s quest to end a five-year LHSAA championship drought and win the school's ninth state crown (which would tie them for eighth all-time) will revolve around the play of Winfield, a member of the Class 3A All-State first team at athlete in 2021. The Bulldogs move into Class 4A and the bayou region-based District 7-4A just goes with the expectations.
“That’s really the goal,” said Winfield, who carries a 3.25 GPA. “We’re ready to put another banner up there (school’s press box). Everybody’s looking up to me to lead the team.”
Production is just a fraction of what makes Winfield so vital to his team’s success. Leadership is an intangible that became obvious after he was a first team all-district wide receiver as a freshman with 27 catches for 412 yards and three touchdowns.
He was a natural in 2020 to become the team’s starting quarterback and has been at the helm ever since.
“I love guiding youth, little kids,” Winfield said. “Showing them what it’s like to do what’s right. Around here we want to have disciplined, respectful kids and great leaders.”
Winfield has been the centerpiece of Lutcher’s up-tempo spread offense and is the school’s second-leading career rusher with 3,484 yards and rushing touchdowns with 55. He’s the only player in school history to have two 300-yard rushing efforts, including 309 yards and six total touchdowns in a 49-22 District 8-3A win over Donaldsonville last season.
He produced the program’s second-highest total yardage total output with 2,962 yards (an average of 269.2 yards per game) and 42 TDs in 2021, highlighted by a career-best 1,847 (10 yards per carry) and 28 TDs on the ground.
When Lutcher (9-2) bowed out of the Class 3A quarterfinals 59-42 at St. Martinville, Winfield went to work. After basketball and track seasons, he committed to becoming a more proficient quarterback even though he’s a career 58% passer with 1,973 yards, 21 TDs and eight interceptions.
Winfield honed his craft this summer at the Randall Passing Academy, held by Eric and Marcus Randall. Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Ted White also was among the instructors. The event included throwing sessions with LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn that proved invaluable for this season.
“I’m telling you they don’t have 85 guys on scholarship at any school in this state better than D’Wanye Winfield,” Jenkins said. “Not on the field and definitely not in their locker room.”