With little fanfare and only brief discussion, the LHSAA executive committee unanimously approved a plan to move forward with football contact drills and its season, regardless of what novel coronavirus reopening phase Louisiana is in.

“I get a little emotional about this,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said in a brief interview during a meeting break. “This is what our coaches and players have been working toward.”

The quick vote to approve what was hashed out with legislators last Friday was the biggest news during the morning portion of the fall executive committee meeting held at the LHSAA office Wednesday. The vote clears for the way for the LHSAA to begin its COVID-19 altered football season Oct. 8-10.

Last Friday, an opinion issued by Attorney General Jeff Landry stated the LHSAA would not face added liability by starting full contact football practices and playing games in Phase 2. However, LHSAA president David Federico noted that the LHSAA does not have the power to overrule a local government edict. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said the city’s schools cannot participate in full contact while city remains in Phase 2.

Bonine pointed out that attendance at LHSAA indoor and outdoor events will continue to evolve based on changing COVID-19 guidelines on gathering in groups which comes from the state. Bonine noted that announced plans to allow 25 percent attendance at LSU home football games should not impact the LHSAA’s plan to get to 50 percent occupancy for its events.

“At Tiger Stadium, 25 percent is 25,000 fans,” Bonine said. “At our school sites the numbers are different. We need students in our schools and fans at our games.”

Dr Greg Stewart of Tulane, the chairman of the LHSAA's Sports Medicine Committee, also gave a report. Stewart told the group that moving forward with contact is fine as Louisiana remains in Phase 2.

Though his normal recommendation is for 21 days to acclimate to football contact/heat, Stewart said he would OK dropping the acclimation to 10 to 14 days because LHSAA teams have working working out in shoulder pads and helmets for a month.

The LHSAA executive committee went into executive session for appeals and other discussion multiple topics, including the playoff structure for the season. This story will be updated.