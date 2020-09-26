Monday
Southern Lab at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Tara at Scotlandville, 5 p.m.
Baker at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Walker, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at St. John, 6 p.m.
Zachary at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Central at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
White Castle at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Madison Prep at University, 6 p.m.
Baker at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.
Livonia at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Plaquemine at Tara, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Walker at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Central Private, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Thursday
East Iberville at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Baker at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Dominican at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
University at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Capitol at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Central at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Crowley at Livonia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
St. John at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
St. James at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Destrehan at East Ascension, 10 a.m.
Episcopal at St. Michael, 11 a.m.
Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 11 a.m.
Fontainebleau at St. Amant, 11:30 p.m.
Terrebonne at Ascension Christian, 2:30 p.m.
St. Amant at Ascension Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis at St. Michael, 3 p.m.