Catholic High's Corey Singleton stiff arms Acadiana defender Desmond Chaisson as he heads to the endzone for Catholic High's first score of the game against Acadiana on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Here are this week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class 5A

Team Rec Pts Prev

1. Catholic-BR (9) 2-0 119 3

2. Zachary 2-0 98 4

3. Brother Martin 0-0 94 2

4. Acadiana 1-1 83 1

5. (tie) Ponchatoula (1) 0-0 68 5

           West Monroe 1-0 68 6

7. John Curtis 0-0 48 7

8. Scotlandville 1-0 48 8

9. Alexandria 2-0 44 10

10. Capt. Shreve 2-0 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 28, Byrd 18, Destrehan 17, Parkway 4, Haughton 3, Rummel 2, Dutchtown 1, Benton 1.

Class 4A

Team Rec Pts Prev

 1. Neville (6) 2-0 117 2

2. Karr (4) 0-0 108 1

3. Carencro 1-1 97 3

4. Warren Easton 0-0 92 4

5. Westgate 1-1 66 7

6. Northwood-Shreve. 1-1 60 8

7. St. Thomas More 0-2 58 5

8. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 56 8

9. Assumption 1-0 45 NR

10. Cecilia 1-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeshore 19, Carver 16, Leesville 15, Plaquemine 9, Liberty 4, Teurlings Catholic 3, Minden 1, North DeSoto 1.

Class 3A

Team Rec Pts Prev

1. University (6) 2-0 111 1

2. Union Parish (3) 2-0 106 2

3. St. James 1-0 97 4

4. Madison Prep 2-0 87 5

5. De La Salle (1) 0-0 84 3

6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 67 6

7. Sterlington 2-0 65 7

8. St. Martinville 2-0 43 8

9. E.D. White 0-0 31 9

10. Church Point 2-0 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 16, Jena 15, North Webster 13, Mansfield 8, Green Oaks 4, Jennings 2, Lutcher 2, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 1.

Class 2A

Team Rec Pts Prev

1. Lafayette Christian (9) 2-0 117 1

2. Many (1) 1-1 107 3

3. Newman 0-0 89 4

4. Amite 0-0 83 5

5. Notre Dame 2-0 73 6

6. Mangham 1-1 67 2

7. Loreauville 2-0 63 7

8. St. Charles 0-0 38 9

9. Dunham 1-1 36 8

10. General Trass 2-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 23, Catholic-New Iberia 13, North Caddo 11, Kinder 9, Avoyelles 4, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 1, Kentwood 1.

Class 1A

Team Rec Pts Prev

1. Calvary (10) 2-0 120 1

2. Ouachita Christian 2-0 109 2

3. Southern Lab 0-1 88 4

4. Oak Grove 0-2 80 3

5. Ascension Catholic 0-0 77 5

6. Grand Lake 2-0 68 7

7. Vermilion Catholic 1-1 66 8

8. Riverside 0-0 57 6

9. Homer 1-1 48 9

10. Haynesville 1-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 17, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 14, St. Frederick 9, St. Mary’s 6, Logansport 4.

