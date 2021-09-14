Here are this week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class 5A
Team Rec Pts Prev
1. Catholic-BR (9) 2-0 119 3
2. Zachary 2-0 98 4
3. Brother Martin 0-0 94 2
4. Acadiana 1-1 83 1
5. (tie) Ponchatoula (1) 0-0 68 5
West Monroe 1-0 68 6
7. John Curtis 0-0 48 7
8. Scotlandville 1-0 48 8
9. Alexandria 2-0 44 10
10. Capt. Shreve 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 28, Byrd 18, Destrehan 17, Parkway 4, Haughton 3, Rummel 2, Dutchtown 1, Benton 1.
Class 4A
Team Rec Pts Prev
1. Neville (6) 2-0 117 2
2. Karr (4) 0-0 108 1
3. Carencro 1-1 97 3
4. Warren Easton 0-0 92 4
5. Westgate 1-1 66 7
6. Northwood-Shreve. 1-1 60 8
7. St. Thomas More 0-2 58 5
8. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 56 8
9. Assumption 1-0 45 NR
10. Cecilia 1-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeshore 19, Carver 16, Leesville 15, Plaquemine 9, Liberty 4, Teurlings Catholic 3, Minden 1, North DeSoto 1.
Class 3A
Team Rec Pts Prev
1. University (6) 2-0 111 1
2. Union Parish (3) 2-0 106 2
3. St. James 1-0 97 4
4. Madison Prep 2-0 87 5
5. De La Salle (1) 0-0 84 3
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 67 6
7. Sterlington 2-0 65 7
8. St. Martinville 2-0 43 8
9. E.D. White 0-0 31 9
10. Church Point 2-0 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 16, Jena 15, North Webster 13, Mansfield 8, Green Oaks 4, Jennings 2, Lutcher 2, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 1.
Class 2A
Team Rec Pts Prev
1. Lafayette Christian (9) 2-0 117 1
2. Many (1) 1-1 107 3
3. Newman 0-0 89 4
4. Amite 0-0 83 5
5. Notre Dame 2-0 73 6
6. Mangham 1-1 67 2
7. Loreauville 2-0 63 7
8. St. Charles 0-0 38 9
9. Dunham 1-1 36 8
10. General Trass 2-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 23, Catholic-New Iberia 13, North Caddo 11, Kinder 9, Avoyelles 4, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 1, Kentwood 1.
Class 1A
Team Rec Pts Prev
1. Calvary (10) 2-0 120 1
2. Ouachita Christian 2-0 109 2
3. Southern Lab 0-1 88 4
4. Oak Grove 0-2 80 3
5. Ascension Catholic 0-0 77 5
6. Grand Lake 2-0 68 7
7. Vermilion Catholic 1-1 66 8
8. Riverside 0-0 57 6
9. Homer 1-1 48 9
10. Haynesville 1-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 17, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 14, St. Frederick 9, St. Mary’s 6, Logansport 4.