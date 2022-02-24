One year after an eight-point quarterfinal loss to one north Louisiana team, top-seeded Walker High School made sure history did not repeat itself.
A 19-10 third-quarter surge put Walker in control and on track to claim a 67-52 victory over No. 9 West Monroe in a Class 5A girls quarterfinal on Thursday night at Walker.
Caitlin Travis, who finished with a game-high 23 points, went coast to coast to score off a turnover 13 seconds into the second half to ignite the offense as Walker (33-3) earned its first trip to the LHSAA girls basketball tournament since 2019.
Travis also had seven rebounds and five assists. Walker faces No. 4 seed Ponchatoula in the semifinals next week at Southeastern's University Center in Hammond.
“Winning this game. ... It means everything,” Travis said. “We missed a chance to go last year. In this situation tonight, I just did what I thought was right to get us a win.”
Travis led four double-figures scorers for Walker. Kennedi Ard added 16 and Jamiya Vann had 15. Vann followed Travis' basket with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Walker was off to the races.
Rakyla Russell (15 points) and Shamiya Butler (13) led West Monroe (25-10). Walker forced 27 turnovers and took West Monroe out of its comfort zone. The Rebels made just 2 of 10 shots in the pivotal third quarter.
“Even though we were down two at halftime, I thought the tempo was favoring us,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “When we hit those two shots to start the second half, it proved my intuition was right."
When the Wildcats were not forcing turnovers, they made getting quality shots difficult for the Rebels. It was a contrast to the first quarter.
Russell scored eight first-quarter points with two 3-pointers as West Monroe raced out to a 10-3 lead. The Rebels led 15-4 after a basket by Pashsonnay Johnson with 3:25 remaining in the quarter.
Walker’s 10-4 run cut West Monroe’s lead to five at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats tied the game at 27-27 on a free throw by Arionna Patterson. Russell’s layup at the buzzer made it 29-27 West Monroe at halftime.
Walker led 46-39 after three quarters and led by as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“We went toe to toe for a while and it is what it is,” Rebels coach John Green said. “(Travis) is a high-level player and we knew needed to control her in some way. We were not able to do that well enough.”