It would be foolish to predict which teams will win any of the LHSAA's spring sports titles. For me, the big news is that the LHSAA gets to crown spring sports champions.
We missed out on those events that last spring, thanks to COVID-19. But now the 2021 process begins this week in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge High hosts the LHSAA’s gymnastics meet with boys competition set for Friday, followed by the girls competition Saturday.
Two other notable events are this weekend. The LHSAA announces its softball playoff pairings in all classes/divisions on Friday. The LHSAA’s bass fishing tourney, which is a pilot program, also is set for Friday-Saturday at Shreveport’s Cross Lake.
From there, the events keep rolling. Regional tennis and district track competition is set for the week of April 19-24. Baseball playoff pairings are announced April 25. The week of April 26 through May 1 begins with the LHSAA bowling tourney and its team competition in Gonzales on April 26 and singles competition at All-Star Lanes on April 27. The LHSAA’s tennis tourney is April 26-30 to at ULM in Monroe.
Sulphur’s Frasch Park is the site of the LHSAA softball tourney April 30-May 1. Regional track meets are scheduled around the state from April 26-29. Regional golf tourneys also are set to begin April 26.
Rounding out the championship seasons are the LHSAA’s golf tourneys May 3-4 in Lafayette, the LHSAA track meet at LSU May 6-8 and the LHSAA baseball tourney May 13-15 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Hall of Fame induction too
Not to be overlooked is the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony April 20 at the LHSAA office.
Former Newman quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and ex-Teurlings Catholic QB Jake Delhomme are part of the induction class along with former NBA stars Willis Reed and Elvin Hayes.
Former Southern Lab and LSU star Marcus Spears of ESPN and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed of Destrehan will be inducted too, along with two Olympians, wrestler Daniel Cormier of Northside and swimmer Ashley Tappin of St. Martin’s.
Because of COVID-19, attendance for the LHSSHOF event is limited. And that is truly a shame.
Star of Stars nominations
The Advocate sports staff continues to accept nominations for the top awards for its Star of Stars high school sports awards that will be presented virtually on May 25.
Go to starofstars.net to nominate your school or an athlete from your school for Boys Athlete of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Coach of the Year, Girls Coach of the Year and Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team of the Year. Nominations for Team of the Year and Coach of the Year are set to close this week.
The winners will be selected by The Advocate sports staff from the list of nominations. Duplicate nominations do not enhance the chance of winning one of the awards.
Nominations also are being accepted for the Courage Award given to an athlete or coach who has overcome long odds and/or adversity, and the Spirit Award given to a person who goes above and beyond to support the athletic or team at a school.
Prep notables
Scotlandville High guard Emareyon McDonald is scheduled to sign with Northwestern State during a ceremony set for 11 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s library.
McDonald earned Class 5A all-state honors while leading the Hornets to a Division I runner-up finish last month.
Catholic High's annual Grizzly Relays hels close out the track regular season Wednesday with field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m.