Revenge really is a dish best served cold.
Almost a year to the day (364 days ago) after Notre Dame ended the 2017 University High volleyball season, it was the Cubs turn to taste success as No. 3 U-High swept No. 2 Notre Dame 3-0 (25-20, 25-22 and 25-21) in a Division IV semifinals at the LHSAA state volleyball tournament Friday morning at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
With the win, the Cubs (40-9) advance to the school’s third state championship match at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against top-seeded Hannan, which defeated four-time defending state champion Pope John Paul II in the other semifinal Friday. The Cubs, who last appeared in a title game in 2007, are still in search of the school’s first state volleyball title.
“The difference from last year to this year was the intensity from everyone on the roster,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “They brought it with everything they could today, and they believed they could win.
“Saturday has the chance to be a very special day. These kids have worked extremely hard and this program has been through a whole lot these last couple of years. I know they are going to come out hard tomorrow and give it everything that they have.”
Sophomore Elise Doomes paced the Cubs with 14 kills and 18 digs. Colleen Temple added four blocks and a pair of aces, and junior Maggie Segar chipped in 20 assists.
Anna Morgan led the way for Notre Dame (33-15) with 14 kills and 15 digs.
HANNAN 3, POPE JOHN PAUL II 0: Seniors Allee Morris and Mikayla Boyer simply weren’t going to let their team lose.
Not again to Pope John Paul II, a program that ended their season the past two seasons at the state tournament.
Combining for 38 kills, Morris and Boyer helped top-seeded Hannan end the run of the four-time defending state champion Jaguars as they swept past Pope John Paul II 25-12, 25-8 and 25-10.
Hannan (39-6) advances to its second state championship match.
“We have been training for this moment for four years,” Morris said. “It just feels so good to finally be at that point where it is our time to finally show that we are the best team in the state, and we have worked so hard for this moment.
“It just feels so good to finally be playing for a state championship again. We can’t act like someone is going to hand us the state championship trophy on Saturday. We have to continue that focus and intensity that we brought to this game. We will be ready.”
Pacing the Hawks offensive was senior Grace Lagalante had a game-high 40 assists to go with seven digs. The Hawks' Mia Migliore also had seven digs.
Pope John Paul II was led by Ansley Tullis, who had seven kills and four digs. Kendall Battistella added 14 assists and three digs.
Hannan dominated from the onset as Morris opened the first game by registering five of the match's first six kills.